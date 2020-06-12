/
2 bedroom apartments
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savoy, IL
1 Unit Available
110 Misty Cove
110 Misty Cove, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
110 Misty Cove Available 07/01/20 Now leasing for July! - (RLNE5799097)
1 Unit Available
901 Hartwell Drive
901 Hartwell Drive, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
A Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July-$765! 2 bedroom, one bath Townhome. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Great storage in spacious bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. Attached Car Port.
Results within 5 miles of Savoy
100 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$564
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
26 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
39 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
28 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3026 Stillwater #101
3026 E Stillwater Lndg, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
3026 Stillwater #101 Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - You will love this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Features gas fire place and walk-in closets. Pets are considered. Garbage and sewer included. Please call today to set up a viewing.
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry! Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.
1 Unit Available
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom. THIS is the very last one. Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with bathtub/showers. Each bedroom has a walk in closet with built ins.
1 Unit Available
1704 Trails Drive
1704 Trails Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
B Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July! Only $1195---don't wait! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Chefs kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher.
Stratton
1 Unit Available
1110 N Hickory St.
1110 North Hickory Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
884 sqft
1110 N Hickory St. Available 06/13/20 1110 N. Hickory - amazing 2 bedroom house, recently renovated. less than 1 mile from Downtown Champaign and I-74. Great location with a massive backyard and 2 car garage No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831617)
1 Unit Available
2019 Fletcher Street
2019 Fletcher Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
949 sqft
2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for.
1 Unit Available
805 N. Busey Ave.
805 North Busey Avenue, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
805 N. Busey Ave. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5725981)
1 Unit Available
904 Waters Edge Rd.
904 Waters Edge Road, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1275 sqft
1 Unit Available
1601 Wiley
1601 Wiley Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Available soon! - (RLNE4022452)
1 Unit Available
306 N. Fair
306 North Fair Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1500 sqft
306 N. Fair Available 08/15/20 Extra Large 2 bedroom with Sunroom! - You'll be surprised at the size! This 2 bedroom has a large living room, dining room and large master bedroom with double closets, separate laundry room and lots of storage space.
1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.
1 Unit Available
2003 S Mattis, Unit E
2003 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2003 S Mattis, Unit E Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Double Balconies! - Two bedroom, One bathroom unit located close to business, shopping and restaurants. Front and Back balconies! Onsite Parking available.
1 Unit Available
107 E Country Club Rd - A
107 East Country Club Road, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located off of Cunningham Ave in Urbana is available now. It offers hardwood flooring, updated cabinets and laundry hook-ups in unit. Rent for this unit will be $700.
1 Unit Available
2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1
2005 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1018 sqft
Available in mid August!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located off of South Mattis Avenue, close to shopping and conveniences! This unit includes a great loft with spiral stairs leading up to it.
1 Unit Available
713 S. Randoph St. - 34
713 South Randolph Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Available in mid June! Large 2 bedroom 850 sq ft, 1 bathroom apartment available NOW! This unit has a private balcony/patio, a large living room and galley kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets.