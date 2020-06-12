/
2 bedroom apartments
71 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Forest, IL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Forest
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)
Results within 5 miles of Oak Forest
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Greenwood
4 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4147 Lindenwood Drive 2N
4147 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 4147 Lindenwood - Property Id: 281048 All utilities are included; tenant pays electric. Looking for a responsible tenant who will take great care of the property.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11709 South Kedzie Avenue
11709 South Kedzie Avenue, Merrionette Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1130 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4933 West 109th Street
4933 109th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
555 sqft
LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION.. This is truly a spotless 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom Home in the Cloisters of Oak Lawn... Updated kitchen, Bath, Newer carpeting, Fresh Paint, Gas Cooking, Central Air and Balcony. 1st Floor Laundry Room and Storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Barrett Brothers Familyland
1 Unit Available
17544 71st Avenue
17544 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, AND DUMPSTER TRASH REMOVAL. SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN TINLEY PARK FEATURING RESTAURANTS, PUBS, TRAIN AND SHOPPING. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10737 South Lloyd Drive
10737 S Lloyd Dr, Worth, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. New carpeting and flooring throughout, freshly painted. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of counter space. 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. New tile in bathroom. Coin laundry on the 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
5719 128th Street
5719 West 128th Street, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 950 SF apartment 12 unit multi-family apartment building
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301
17984 Amherst Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Available For Rent! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301 Country Club Hills, IL 60478 2 bedrooms 1.1 bathroom Rent: $1300.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
315 West 149th Place
315 West 149th Place, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 315 West 149th Place in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
