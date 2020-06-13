Apartment List
/
IL
/
normal
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Normal, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
6 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1700 N School St, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
$624
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$703
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home to Lincoln Square Apartments where you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! This attractive community is conveniently located in the heart of Normal, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated August 20 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Heights
1462 E College Ave, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1400 sqft
Nestled on 16-acres of lush tree-covered land, Lancaster Heights features spacious floor plans and ample amenities in one of the most sought-after locations in Normal, IL.
Results within 1 mile of Normal
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Traditions Bloomington Apartments
901 Valley View Cir, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$792
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1215 sqft
Traditions Bloomington sets the benchmark for quality and affordability in Bloomington, IL. Conveniently located near numerous dining, shopping & entertainment options, Traditions Bloomington’s location makes it the perfect place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
1010 1/2 W. Market Street
1010 1/2 W Market St, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy 1 Bedroom House Near Downtown! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family House Freshly Painted Close to Downtown Bloomington Washer and Dryer Hookups! Large Back Deck Area Off Street Parking Water Paid By Landlord (RLNE4820798)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1006 North Mclean Street
1006 North Mclean Street, Bloomington, IL
6 Bedrooms
$1,200
3606 sqft
Large 2-story, 6 bedroom home off Franklin Park in central Bloomington! Formal and informal living spaces, including dining room and parlor for entertaining. New washer & dryer 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Normal

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
701 S Clayton St
701 South Clayton Street, Bloomington, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large 4bd/1.5bth Home near Downtwn BMI - Property Id: 288137 Large 4bd/1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3701 Pamela Dr
3701 Pamela Drive, Bloomington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3701 Pamela Dr Available 07/01/20 Updated Home in East Bloomington! - 5 Bedrooms 3.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lang's Alley
1 Unit Available
405 S Morris Avenue 2
405 South Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098 MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets 5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr,

1 of 9

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
1311 W Elm
1311 West Elm Street, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
916 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom House in Bloomington! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Nice Tiled Shower and Bathroom Large Open Living Area and Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch (RLNE5223304)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Normal, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Normal renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Normal 2 BedroomsNormal 3 Bedrooms
Normal Apartments with BalconyNormal Apartments with Parking
Normal Dog Friendly ApartmentsNormal Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Peoria, ILChampaign, IL
Bloomington, ILDecatur, IL
Rantoul, ILPekin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Illinois State UniversityHeartland Community College
Bradley UniversityUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Illinois Wesleyan University