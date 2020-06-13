/
3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake in the Hills, IL
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake in the Hills
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Shores of Covington Lakes
1 Unit Available
11230 Balmoral Drive
11230 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3115 sqft
Bright and airy two story! Spacious kitchen with double ovens, Brazilian cherry cabinets and granite counters; first floor laundry room; dual stair case to second floor. Large family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded carpet throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
High Hill Farms
1 Unit Available
505 West Parkview Terrace
505 Parkview Terrace West, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
3 bedroom Split level with sub basement (finished). Family room w/fireplace, nice size deck, all appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hunters West
1 Unit Available
1640 Quail Way
1640 Quail Way, Crystal Lake, IL
Move right into this stunning, updated home in Crystal Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Lake in the Hills
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
329 Tulsa Avenue
329 Tulsa Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3006 Highland Drive
3006 Highland Drive, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3006 Highland Drive in McHenry County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Orchard Acres
1 Unit Available
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1985 sqft
Showings start 6/2/2020 after current tenent moves out, minimum 700 credit score required, please feel free to fill our application to get started.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE. Available July 19th. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.
1 of 12
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Copper Oaks
1 Unit Available
2131 CUMBERLAND Parkway
2131 Cumberland Parkway, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN & LOADED WITH SUNSHINE - VAULTD CEILING IN LIV & DIN RMS - TRIPLE SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO & ENCLOSED YD - WOOD LAMINATE FLRS T/O - PRIVATE BTH OFF MSTR - FRPL IN LIV RM & BAY WINDOW IN DIN RM - FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT -
Results within 10 miles of Lake in the Hills
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
39 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1382 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.
