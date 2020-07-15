/
2 bedroom apartments
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ingalls Park, IL
323 Hebbard St
323 South Hebbard Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bd 1 ba home Ingalls Park Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba home 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer hook ups in full unfinished basement. Ingalls park neighborhood. Tenant pays all utilities.
110 Davison St.
110 Davison Street, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
710 sqft
110 Davison is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.
302 Hartford Place
302 Hartford Place, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
This Joliet Ingalls Park ranch home is super clean and affordable.
Results within 5 miles of Ingalls Park
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$960
860 sqft
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
1115 N Hickory St #1
1115 Hickory Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.
Cathedral Area
313 North Wilcox Street
313 Wilcox St, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 313 North Wilcox Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Ingalls Park
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Remington Apartments
Remington Apartment Homes
525 Fair Meadows Dr, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1042 sqft
Remington Apartment Homes provides the ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Perfectly located, we are just minutes from I-55 with easy access to shopping centers, dining and much more. Our community has everything to accommodate your lifestyle.
4447 Timber Ridge Court
4447 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
4447 Timber Ridge Court Available 09/07/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer townhome right in the heart of Lemont. Walk to schools, churches and downtown Lemont. Large units. Aprox 2400 sq ft. 2 car garages. Granite counters. Beautiful backsplashes. Top of the line GE Stainless appliances Full size washer & dryer.
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
2353 CARNATION Drive
2353 Carnation Drive, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome home to this COMPLETELY remodeled 2nd floor Townhouse. NEW 42 inch Shaker Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. New LVT floors, new tiled bathroom with new everything. new doors, baseboards, closets...Too much to list.
Fin Nuala Condominiums
218 Madison Street
218 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Madison Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fin Nuala Condominiums
216 Madison St
216 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
854 sqft
216 Madison St - Property Id: 234741 Close to hospital and high school. Great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234741 Property Id 234741 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610687)
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit
1521 Centennial Drive - 532
1521 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remolded units, washer and dryer in unit, new appliances, microwave in unit.
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
4342 Timber Ridge Court Available 07/20/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.
