2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenwood, IL
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
447 East 192nd Street
447 192nd Street, Glenwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT.
Results within 5 miles of Glenwood
Verified
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
315 West 149th Place
315 West 149th Place, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 315 West 149th Place in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
90 West 154th Street
90 West 154th Street, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 West 154th Street in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17236 Walter Street
17236 Walter Street, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17236 Walter Street in Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Glenwood
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link:https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4147 Lindenwood Drive 2N
4147 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 4147 Lindenwood - Property Id: 281048 All utilities are included; tenant pays electric. Looking for a responsible tenant who will take great care of the property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
12352 S Lafayette Ave
12352 South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
550 sqft
This is a rare 2 bed house with lots of yard space. The open layout makes the living space useful and inviting. Large bathroom with entry door from the kithen and main bedroom. Please call, text or email: 866-267-4220 or click the link
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
