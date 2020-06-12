/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
552 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7234 West Palmer Street
7234 W Palmer St, Elmwood Park, IL
Gorgeous newer construction townhouse features 3 levels of living, high ceilings, open floor plan, corner fireplace,wet bar leads to kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end appliances, all bedrooms with large closets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2411 North 77th Court
2411 North 77th Court, Elmwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Rehabbed in 2017 second floor 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath unit with 1-car garage parking. Heat, cooking gas and water included. Tenant pays electric ONLY. New kitchen with large eating area, S/S appliances, new cabinets and countertops.
1 of 1
Last updated March 15 at 01:15am
1 Unit Available
2033 North 74th Avenue
2033 74th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019 or sooner Bright & Airy 6 room, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath "top" floor apt.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7958 West Belmont Avenue
7958 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Best deal in town! Available NOW! Newly remodeled, fresh paint, restored hardwood floors throughout. Huge three bedroom apartment with southern exposure, tons of sunlight, new windows, all new HVAC system.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
2700 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,949
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Austin
1 Unit Available
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
955 sqft
Spacious units feature granite countertops and large, luxurious bathrooms with bathtub and shower. Some utilities included, on-site laundry facilities available. Patio or balcony and carpet flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
631 Hull Avenue
631 Hull Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Hermosa
1 Unit Available
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1309 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
4717 W. Harrison St. 2
4717 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
3 BR 1 BA apt. for rent - Property Id: 240117 Recently renovated in December 2019; blocks away from Eisenhower, CTA bus lines; close to Leland Elem. school. 1-car space in garage allotted to tenant included in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
3822 N Milwaukee Ave
3822 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3B/2B, In Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 300099 Miguel Tineo Leasing Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300099 Property Id 300099 (RLNE5853066)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
3820 N Milwaukee Ave # 1a 1
3820 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious & Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath - Property Id: 296009 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296009 Property Id 296009 (RLNE5839363)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5443 W Chicago Ave 2
5443 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN AUSTIN - Property Id: 252492 HUGE 3 BEDROOM ON THE WEST SIDE IN THE AUSTIN AREA!! Hardwood floors, separate dining room, free off street parking! Applicant Requirements: 525+ CREDIT SCORE, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3821 N Milwaukee Ave 1A
3821 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3 Bed 2.5. Old Irving Park. $3200 - Property Id: 294879 Take a look at this massive 3 bed 2.5 bath in Old Irving Park. This has central heat and AC, new kitchen appliances and laundry in unit. Includes outdoor space and patio. Pet friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2
4200 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
Super Six Corners - 2020 Rehab - Property Id: 215024 3 Bed/2 Bath LUXURY on Milwaukee at SIX CORNERS! New Gut Rehab w/In-Unit Laundry & Eat-In Kitchen New Rehab 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Residence in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3931 N Kostner Ave 1S
3931 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom w/Garage Parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
5335 W. Montrose Unit 2
5335 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Historic 3 Bedroom in Portage Park - Beautifully maintained large second floor historic 3 bed/ 1 bath in Portage Park. Close to the Milwaukee Corridor, bars, restaurants, Jewel, Montrose Deli, the expressway, Blue Line, Montrose bus, and the park.
Similar Pages
Elmwood Park 1 BedroomsElmwood Park 2 BedroomsElmwood Park 3 BedroomsElmwood Park Apartments with BalconyElmwood Park Apartments with Garage
Elmwood Park Apartments with GymElmwood Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElmwood Park Apartments with ParkingElmwood Park Apartments with PoolElmwood Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILTinley Park, IL