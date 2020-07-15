/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Alton, IL
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
East Alton
913 5th
913 5th St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1200 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom apartment. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check.
East Alton
515 Lincoln
515 Lincoln Avenue, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2 Bedroom House - Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house in East Alton. This house features new carpet, new appliances, washer and gas dryer hook-up, covered front and back porches, and a fire pit. No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Occupancy 3 people.
Wood River
199 East Acton
199 E Acton Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
2 bedroom duplex. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Stove and refrigerator provided. Washer/dryer hook-up.
Wood River
635 3rd
635 N 3rd St, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
711 sqft
2 bedroom house with large backyard. Refrigerator and Stove provided. Washer/dryer hookups. Partial basement. Off street parking.
Wood River
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
1001 College Avenue
1001 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment unit near upper Alton. Town home style apartment with living room, kitchen, 1/2 bath & utility room on the main floor, 2 bedrooms & full bath on the upper level. Refrigerator and stove provided.
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Old Towne
700 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville Available 08/07/20 Convenient location in down town Edwardsville!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is just blocks away from all the downtown Edwardsville hot spots! 2 assigned parking spaces per unit.
1524 Ritter Street
1524 Ritter St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
638 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath freshly updated bungalow is immediately available for lease. The kitchen boasts plenty of wood cabinets, a double stainless sink, huge, sun-filled window and like-new, all-black appliances.
201 PALMER
201 Palmer Street, Brighton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$635
800 sqft
For rent, 2 br duplex side B. Newer wood floors and carpet. Fresh Paint. Appliances included. Basement has washer and dryer with plenty of storage. Back yard is shared. Small pets allowed. $350 additional pet deposit.
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom garden style unit Available 07/17/20 $725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.
Bellefontaine
1208 Rapid
1208 Rapid Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
992 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1208 Rapid in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
Spanish Lake
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
University Drive Apartments
1317 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartments Available 07/17/20 Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.
Spanish Lake
1224 Northdale Ave
1224 Northdale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom house! It features: large back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 bathroom. stove, fridge, one wall AC, washer, & dryer. Vinyl plank & CVT floors.
