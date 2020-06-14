Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deer Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1236 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Mill Grove
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mill Grove Road
65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1155 sqft
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1906 Plum Grove Road
1906 South Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR END UNIT! OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE IN KITCHEN, OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN BOAST SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATH.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Heron's Crossing
1 Unit Available
22682 North South Krueger Road
22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3900 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
484 West Wood Street
484 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
3-STORY TOWNHOUSE PERFECTION! 2-BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRY, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING & DINING ROOM W/FIREPLACE & ADJACENT KITCHEN; LARGE EAT IN AREA, ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS,

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
190 West Johnson Street
190 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1481 sqft
walking distance to town & train. Espresso Oak Cabinets w/ Island eating area,beautiful granite counter tops, Exotic tiger wood flooring thru out LR, Kit areas. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, heated garage and storage space. Move in fee $300
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Deer Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deer Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

