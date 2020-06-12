/
3 bedroom apartments
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
9905 Massasoit Avenue
9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1878 sqft
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palos Hills
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Hills
7922 W 88th St
7922 88th Street, Hickory Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1371 sqft
Recently Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Good Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-942-7229.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Hills
10038 South ROBERTS Road
10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
4628 West 88th Place
4628 West 88th Place, Hometown, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
852 sqft
One story 3 bedroom cozy home available for immediate rent.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
11652 South KOMENSKY Avenue
11652 South Komensky Avenue, Alsip, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Ranch on DOUBLE LOT*Brand New vinyl siding*Brand NEW roof*Furn & Ducts 7 yrs*Low-E Argon-filled thermal windows, Gutters; Ext & Storm Doors; Nicely landscaped*2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
8201 Rutherford Avenue
8201 Rutherford Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
10203 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Clearing
6834 West 65TH Street
6834 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
4911 West 99th Street
4911 West 99th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1238 sqft
3 BEDROOM RANCH, NO STAIRS. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALK TO TWO NEWLY RE-DONE AREA PARKS. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FENCED BACKYARD. ROOF AND FURNACE ABOUT 7 YEARS NEW. NEWER VINYL WINDOWS, ABOUT 5 YEARS.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Justice
8125 South 85th Court
8125 85th Court, Justice, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1768 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,598
1588 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harvey
136 E 155th ST
136 E 155th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
781 sqft
This gated community is conveniently located near the Harvey Station and 147th Street Station. 1-3 bedroom units available with a full range of appliances. Parking available on-site.
