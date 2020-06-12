Apartment List
48 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chicago Heights, IL

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Heights

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
447 East 192nd Street
447 192nd Street, Glenwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link:https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4147 Lindenwood Drive 2N
4147 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 4147 Lindenwood - Property Id: 281048 All utilities are included; tenant pays electric. Looking for a responsible tenant who will take great care of the property.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301
17984 Amherst Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Available For Rent! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301 Country Club Hills, IL 60478 2 bedrooms 1.1 bathroom Rent: $1300.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
90 West 154th Street
90 West 154th Street, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 West 154th Street in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17985 Huntleigh Ct
17985 Huntleigh Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
***Serious applicants only - Must complete pre-screening. If you can't respond to the pre-screening questions, please don't inquire about this condo. It is the only way to view the condo. Available NOW*** -Large master bedroom suite, .
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
12352 S Lafayette Ave
12352 South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
550 sqft
This is a rare 2 bed house with lots of yard space. The open layout makes the living space useful and inviting. Large bathroom with entry door from the kithen and main bedroom. Please call, text or email: 866-267-4220 or click the link

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
851 West 122nd St.
851 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

June 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report. Chicago Heights rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chicago Heights rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Chicago Heights rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Chicago Heights stand at $919 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,081 for a two-bedroom. Chicago Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago Heights throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago Heights has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,081 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Chicago Heights.
    • While rents in Chicago Heights remained moderately stable this year, one similar city, Columbus, saw rents increase by 1.0% with median 2BR prices at $972.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago Heights than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chicago Heights.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

