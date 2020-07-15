/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL
1 Unit Available
1221 Brookdale Drive
1221 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
RANCH UNIT - TAKE A LOOK, ***THIS WILL NOT LAST***CLEAN & READY FOR MOVE IN. HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL DECOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
1260 Brookdale Drive
1260 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1203 sqft
END UNIT RANCH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN, END UNIT RANCH WITH 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS.
1 Unit Available
507 SILVERSTONE Drive
507 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 bedroom // 2 full bathroom first floor condo. Large family room open to kitchen. Master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. Large second bedroom with walk in closet. Full sized laundry. Outdoor storage closet.
1 Unit Available
1115 Silverstone Drive
1115 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
1st Floor ALL NEUTRAL RANCH with Premium Pond View! NEWER Wood Laminate Floors & Ceramic Tile Floors (NO CARPETING!)! Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms! Upgraded Light Fixtures! Kitchen with Newer Refrigerator & Open Breakfast Bar w/ Recessed Lights
Results within 1 mile of Carpentersville
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
1530 Glacier Trail
1530 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Great waterfront home, open 1st floor with patio overlooking lake, 2 Big bedrooms with walk-in closets, All appliances, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage. owner prefers long term tenant.
1 Unit Available
1104 Stratford Lane
1104 Stratford Lane, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1146 sqft
Townhome rental with living room, large family room & updated kitchen on first level. Two bedrooms, den, large 20x11 laundry/storage in lower walkout level. One car garage. Tenant responsible for small area of lawn cutting and snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Carpentersville
30 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
32 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 Unit Available
Northstar
170 Northlight Passe
170 Northlight Passe, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1306 sqft
Available immediately is this light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1530 Glacier Trail
1530 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Great waterfront home, open 1st floor with patio overlooking lake, 2 Big bedrooms with walk-in closets, All appliances, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage. owner prefers long term tenant.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Princeton Crossing
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Dawson Mill
2237 DAWSON Lane
2237 Dawson Lane, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Adorable townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the park-like setting outside your front door. The bright open floor plan offers plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
50 S. Grove Ave #514
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath unit on 5th floor with balcony overlooking the river. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living room.
Results within 10 miles of Carpentersville
44 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
133 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
1 Unit Available
378 Winfield Court
378 Winfield Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Very rare END UNIT FIRST FLOOR RANCH. No pets!! do not ask!! Immaculate and ready to move in. Light bright and airy. ALL BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS T/O. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES- Enjoy your coffee on your nice sunny patio.
1 Unit Available
Barrington Lakes
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.
1 Unit Available
Red Rock
379 Maidstone Court
379 Maidstone Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Come and see this two-story end unit townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac.
