Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Bethalto, IL with balcony

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethalto
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2618 Plainview
2618 Plainview Ter, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with central air, partially finished basement, porch and fenced in back yard with trash included in rent. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant.
Results within 10 miles of Bethalto
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
$725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Covered parking spaces are first come, first serve.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 06/30/20 unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
41 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
$775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse with washer/dryer hookup. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit is required.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Parkview Ridge
2010 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with W/D hookups. $825 monthly Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION. NO SATELLITE DISHES ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
University Drive Apartments
1317 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1001 COLLEGE Avenue
1001 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment unit near upper Alton. Town Home style apartment, with living room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, & utility room on main floor, 2 bedrooms & full bath on upper level. Refrigerator & stove provided.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1051 BERMUDA
1051 Bermuda Dr, Holiday Shores, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bethalto, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bethalto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

