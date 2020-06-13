Apartment List
/
ID
/
star
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Star, ID with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
10530 West Merab Court
10530 West Merab Court, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Star! Vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and large patio! Bright open floor plan! Photos available end of June. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance required.

1 of 33

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.
Results within 5 miles of Star
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4297 West Stone House Street
4297 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
LOCATED NEAR EAGLE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FIREPLACE. ATTRACTIVE MASTERBATH WITH CORNER TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE TILED SHOWER. 3 CAR GARAGE. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4236 W. Stone House St.
4236 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Newly Built Eagle Home For Rent - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath Plus 3 car Garage! - Available NOW! Newly built single level home with a designer's touch! Open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, full tile kitchen backsplash, center island, granite countertops,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.

1 of 50

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3769 Frandon
3769 N Frandon Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2204 sqft
3769 Frandon~Meridian Charmer with 2,200 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Star
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Southwest Meridian
7 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,235
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$970
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
616 E Freeport St
616 East Freeport Street, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
624 sqft
This is a super clean, very well kept home. Has new paint, carpet and flooring. Close to downtown Caldwell and very easy freeway access. Lawn mowing and trimming will be provided but watering will be a tenant obligation.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Valley
1 Unit Available
10627 W Richey Ct
10627 West Richey Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1489 sqft
This really is a great family home. All new flooring and carpet throughout gives it a new and fresh feel. Most of the paint is also new for that clean look. Very large bonus room that could be used as an office, extra bedroom, formal dining, etc..

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
16789 N Hampshire Ct
16789 North Hampshire Court, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
This is a great home located in a very nice Nampa community. Just minutes from the new Amazon Distribution Center. Also only minutes from shopping, dining out, golf and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
18303 Admiral Way
18303 Admiral Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very clean and comfortable.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Star, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Star renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Star 3 BedroomsStar Apartments with BalconyStar Apartments with Garage
Star Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStar Apartments with ParkingStar Apartments with Pool
Star Dog Friendly ApartmentsStar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University