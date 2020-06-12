/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
81 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Star, ID
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12191 W Evely Pines Lane
12191 W Evely Pines Ln, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1754 sqft
Beautiful Townhome - Elegant townhouse in rural setting. Just built and beautiful. Tile, hardwood, quartz and new stainless steel appliances. Fireplace and walk-in shower. Community pool and much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5148937)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
10530 West Merab Court
10530 West Merab Court, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Star! Vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and large patio! Bright open floor plan! Photos available end of June. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance required.
1 of 33
Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.
Results within 5 miles of Star
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4219 N Price Ave
4219 N Price Ave, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
4219 N Price Ave Available 07/01/20 Brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in Meridian Whiteacre Sub, just off Meridian Rd and McMillan Rd. - This beautiful newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4297 West Stone House Street
4297 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
LOCATED NEAR EAGLE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FIREPLACE. ATTRACTIVE MASTERBATH WITH CORNER TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE TILED SHOWER. 3 CAR GARAGE. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4236 W. Stone House St.
4236 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
Newly Built Eagle Home For Rent - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath Plus 3 car Garage! - Available NOW! Newly built single level home with a designer's touch! Open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, full tile kitchen backsplash, center island, granite countertops,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
123 Kaibab Trail Street
123 East Kaibab Trail Street, Meridian, ID
123 Kaibab Trail Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Pet Friendly Meridian Home! - This home in the Solitude Place subdivision (off Meridian Road between McMillan and Ustick) and features tons of extra space throughout! All bedrooms are
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
354 E Carver Dr
354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1557 sqft
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4691 N Price Ave
4691 North Price Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1699 sqft
~3 bed 2 bath in the Heart of Meridian~ - This spacious home offers flexible single level living in Meridian! This 3 Bed 2 Bath home is beautifully appointed and maintained for open concept living.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2257 W Apgar Creek Dr
2257 West Apgar Creek Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful 3 bedroom + office home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage,washer/dryer hookups, warm interior paint colors and lovely backyard. In Rocky Mountain School District off Linder and McMillan. $1595.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
209 S Dewey Ave - A
209 S Dewey Ave, Middleton, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1048 sqft
Fantastic single level duplex close to parks, dining and shopping. Unit features a private entry, granite counter tops and off street parking. Spacious living room is perfect for entertaining. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
17603 Mountain Springs Ave
17603 Mountain Springs Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1502 sqft
Do not miss out on being the first tenant in this brand new home!! Just off of Middleton Rd and Ustick. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 2 car garage.
1 of 50
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.