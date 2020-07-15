/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moscow, ID
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
618 S Washington
618 South Washington Street, Moscow, ID
618 S Washington Available 07/25/20 4 Bedroom House Downtown - Location Location Location!! 1600 sq/ft 4 bed 2 bath House Large deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful summer evening.
1 of 14
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
326 S. Asbury Street
326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light.
1 of 13
Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 East F Street
1220 E F St, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a 1 car attached garage is a must see! It has an open floor plan, a bonus 10 x 10 mud room, it has ton of built in shelves. The beautiful landscape is maintained by the Landlord.
Results within 10 miles of Moscow
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr B302
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr B302 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on College Hill! - This is a lease takeover! Available March 1.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer & dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
558 SE Shoemaker Place
558 Shoemaker Pl, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1567 sqft
558 SE Shoemaker Place Available 07/29/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - This is a two story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse located on Pioneer Hill. It has a 2 car detached garage. Great location. Located behind Safeway & Wal-Mart.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
224 NW Clay Ct
224 Northwest Clay Court, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1475 sqft
224 NW Clay Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/1.5 bath townhouse on Military Hill! - This is a nice, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome that’s located close to SEL and WSU. Included are a dishwasher, fireplace, and deck within the fenced yard.