2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:57 PM
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
19 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1030 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
16 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
4 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1006 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1136 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1677 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
1207 W Fort St #207
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
923 sqft
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1617 S. Colorado Ave
1617 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1344 Vermont Ave
1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Coming Soon! 2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
929 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9109 W. Brogan Dr.
9109 West Brogan Drive, Ada County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
$1195.00 / Southeast Boise Rental....2 Bedroom 2 bath upgraded unit to rent. Has lots of storage and in a quiet area. Comes with a washer and dryer to use as well as Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal and gas fireplace.
