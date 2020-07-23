/
/
park view
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Park View, IA📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
18 PARKVIEW Drive
18 Parkview Dr, Park View, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
832 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse apartments available, several units vacant and ready for move in. Central air, unfinished basement for storage with washer/dryer hookups, off street parking. Pets welcome with owner approval and additional deposit.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
13 MANOR Drive
13 Manor Dr, Park View, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
832 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse apartment. Central air, unfinished basement for storage with washer/dryer hookups, off street parking. Pets welcome with owner approval and pet fee.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Park Crest Ct - 3
5 Park Crest Court, Park View, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Apartment in Park View, Iowa. Off street parking and coin laundry onsite. No Smoking, No Pets. No Section 8 https://mkpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp New Floor Coverings and very Nice
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Manor Drive - F
14 Manor Drive, Park View, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhouse. Recent updates include floor coverings, appliances, and kithchen. Extra storage available. 1 bedroom upstairs and 2 large rooms in lower level. No Pets or smoking. Not Section 8 Almost 1500 Sq Feet.
Results within 5 miles of Park View
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
414 N 5TH Street
414 N 5th St, Eldridge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
700 sqft
2 bedroom, bath and 1/2 apartment for rent is central Eldridge. Pets welcome with additional deposit and owner approval.
Results within 10 miles of Park View
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
36 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,159
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
11 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$565
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
15 Units Available
North Side
Crystal Ridge
5600 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1280 sqft
Crystal Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offers serene and affordable apartments in Davenport, Iowa.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vander Veer Park
2523 Brady St Unit 2
2523 Brady Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1400 sqft
2 BR/1 BA apartment across from VanderVeer Park - Beautiful red brick colonial located across Brady from VanderVeer Park.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
523 w. 31st street
523 West 31st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom - Beautifully remodeled spacious home located in convenient quiet neighborhood. This stunning home features original hardwood throughout and multiple built-in for extra storage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
641 E 46th St Apt 7
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
1241 W 61ST Street
1241 West 61st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1788 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage home on double wide street in great Davenport neighborhood. Large master bathroom, living room and dining room off kitchen, with separate mud and laundry room next to garage entrance.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5397 KILT Court
5397 Kilt Court, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1548 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom attached villa available August 1st. Vaulted ceilings in the great room, hard wood floors, open concept, main floor laundry, 4 season room, finished basement. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3052 CHERRYWOOD Drive
3052 Cherrywood Drive, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1754 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 4 bath condo with finished walk out basement. Pleasant Valley school system. Open floor plan, Nice loft area for office or sitting area. Main level master bedroom with walk in closet, 3 season room and private bath.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3885 PRAIRIE Lane
3885 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1930 sqft
4 bedroom 4 bath condo with a finished walk out basement. Formal & informal dining areas. Large living room formal dining room combo. Master has a private bath. 2 car garage. Pleasant Valley Schools. Available now!
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
925 HAWTHORNE Drive
925 Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1302 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House for rent in Bettendorf.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side
3415 EASTERN Avenue
3415 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous condo living in the city with a spacious retreat feel. Close to several parks and the bike path. 1 car attached heated garage space is included. Listing agent is related to owner.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Park View area include Augustana College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Park View from include Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Carbon Cliff.