Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Walthourville, GA with balcony

1 of 26

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
41 Candler Road
41 Candler Road, Walthourville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
41 Candler Road Available 04/17/20 - 5 bedroom 3 bathroom double wide, Amenities include 2 living areas with an open floor plan, kitchen with dining area, washer and dryer hookups ,a wood deck on the back for entertaining, and dish hookup or cable.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
401 Barry Mccaffrey Blvd Unit K2
401 Barry Mccaffrey Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1395 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Rm Combo, Laundry Rm, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Rear Patio, Gated Entrance, Community Pool, Water Included, NO PETS

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Wayfair Lane
185 Wayfair Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1745 sqft
185 Wayfair Lane Available 07/01/20 - Welcome to Wayfair! Our all brick one-story home is located in the Fairington subdivision, on just under a half-acre, with a privacy fenced backyard. There are beautiful upgrades throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1925 Bluestone Loop
1925 Bluestone Loop, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2122 sqft
House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(tenants responsibility), 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Patio, All New

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
688 Burnt Pines Road
688 Burnt Pines Rd NE, Long County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2117 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 , 2020 Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 bonus room, two story home. One bedroom has the size of another room as a closet, master bedroom is huge with large double vanity bathroom and oversized walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
94 Scott Spencer Rd
94 Scott Spenser Road, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
94 Scott Spencer - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio Area, Fenced Yard(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max under 20 lbs each) LEGAL
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
901 Olmstead Dr Apt 67I
901 Olmstead Dr, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1088 sqft
2 Bd, 1.5 Ba, Living/Dining Rm, W/D Hookups, Dishwasher, FRESHLY PAINTED, Ceramic tile throughout, Storage, Rear Patio, Lawn Maintenance and Water Included, Community Pool, Located right outside Gate 2 of Post, NO PETS

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
728 Elaine St
728 Elaine Street, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1152 sqft
2 Bd, 1.5 Bath, Living Rm, Dining Rm, W/D Hookups, Patio, Fence, NO PETS

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
204 Magnolia Plantation Ct
204 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
985 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, NEW PAINT & FLOORING, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Walk-in Closet in Master Bd, Storage, Rear Deck, Water Included, NO PETS

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
794 Forest Street
794 Forest Street, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2800 sqft
Large property on 2 acres in the heart of Hinesville. The great room area with fireplace opens to a large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash and large cooled sunroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
104 Governors Boulevard
104 Governors Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1722 sqft
Great 3 br 2 bath town home just outside of Gate 7. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, single car garage, huge master suite and walk in closet, ready for a new tenant.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
234 Magnolia Plantation
234 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
985 sqft
Apartment For Rent - 2 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio/Deck, Water Included(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE4045447)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Oakview Street
111 Oakview Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
111 Oakview Street Available 06/15/20 House - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Laundry Hook-Ups(stackable units only), Outside Storage, Fenced Yard, Carport, Covered Patio(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Stewart Terrace
110 Stewart Terrace, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
110 Stewart Terrace Available 07/29/20 110 Stewart Terrace - 3BR, 2BA, Liv/Din Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee Of $250.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
647 Red Oak Lane
647 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2251 sqft
AVAILABLE 06-20-2020. Welcome to your new rental home in the Retreat at Oak Crest. Beautiful two-story foyer. This home features laminate wood flooring in the foyer, dining, great, kitchen & breakfast areas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
211 Nobel Crest - Griffin Park
211 Nobel Crst, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2283 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 $1,600 This home located in the desirable Griffin Park. This four bedroom, 2.5 has no carpet downstairs, formal dining room, huge living room, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced in big backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 7 at 06:02pm
1 Unit Available
2540 Parkland Boulevard
2540 Parkland Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1238 sqft
Available July 10th ! Stunning 3 BR/2 Bath home with fenced backyard. No carpet throughout the entire house, ceramic tile only. Beautiful tiled bathrooms. Four minutes from Gate 7.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
452 Floyd Circle
452 Floyd Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1248 sqft
Occupied Quaint home tucked away in a cozy little circle. This home is minutes from shopping, restaurants and Ft Stewart. Laminate flooring throughout main living area with carpeting in bedrooms. Kitchen has all stainless appliances with Island.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
114 Pointe South Drive
114 Greenbriar Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
- 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath with 1000 sq. ft. in Pointe South S/D. Living room, eat-in Kitchen with dishwasher. Wooded lot with concrete patio, chain-link fenced backyard. One car carport with storage room. (RLNE5755276)

1 of 24

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
502 C Bradwell Street
502 Bradwell St, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1692 sqft
- 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story town home. Amenities include: Kitchen, eat in dining room,dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, living room, laundry hook ups and front porch, minutes from the main gate to Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
792 Peggy Sue Street
792 Peggy Sue, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW ! Come home to this very well maintained all brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch ! The large kitchen was completely remodeled with new appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Walthourville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Walthourville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

