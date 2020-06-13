Apartment List
/
GA
/
lilburn
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

269 Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Results within 1 mile of Lilburn
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1351 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1931 Paxton Ridge Ct
1931 Paxton Ridge Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1792 sqft
Like New - 3 Bed / 3 Bath Townhome in Lilburn's Paxton Landing Subdivision - Available now! Townhome with beautiful granite kitchen counter tops with separate island and walk-in pantry. Open concept living and dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1000 Jeanette Ln
1000 Jeanette Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! NO APPLICATION FEE! Be sure to ask about "$100 Good Tenant Incentive Credit" This conveniently located townhouse is in a quiet neighborhood near Beaver Ruin Road minutes from Hwy 85 and Hwy 29.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
514 Rams Court
514 Rams Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2391 sqft
Great Home in Parkview School District** Newly Fresh paint inside ** 2 Story Entrance Foyer ** Formal dining room, and two story family room ** Whole house wood floor ** Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet ** Master bath features double
Results within 5 miles of Lilburn
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
16 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
34 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
33 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Veranda
100 Veranda Chase Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1624 sqft
Convenient access to Route 85. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, oversized garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include fitness trails, sports courts and picnic areas with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$894
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1380 sqft
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lilburn, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lilburn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lilburn 1 BedroomsLilburn 2 BedroomsLilburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLilburn Accessible ApartmentsLilburn Apartments with Balcony
Lilburn Apartments with GarageLilburn Apartments with GymLilburn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLilburn Apartments with Parking
Lilburn Apartments with PoolLilburn Apartments with Washer-DryerLilburn Dog Friendly ApartmentsLilburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA
Loganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University