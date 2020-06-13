/
3 bedroom apartments
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, GA
3 Units Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1115 sqft
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
6 Units Available
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1295 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
1 Unit Available
322 Chatham Villa Drive
322 Chatham Villa Drive, Garden City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1814 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 322 Chatham Villa Drive in Garden City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Chatham Parkway
57 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
1 Unit Available
15 Sandstone Court
15 Sandstone Court, Chatham County, GA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, open loft, den with fireplace with built in fire pit and storage shed! This house offers 2 car garage, walk in closets, lots of outdoor space for entertaining! Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Playground and
1 Unit Available
510 Stonebridge Circle
510 Stonebridge Circle, Chatham County, GA
510 Stonebridge Circle Available 08/07/20 Coming Available Mid August! 5 Bedroom Home in Stonebridge Community! - This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home will be available for you in August! Featuring over 2,500 sq.
1 Unit Available
112 Carlisle Way
112 Carlisle Way, Chatham County, GA
112 Carlisle Way Rent - $1700 Beautiful 2-story 4BR, 2 1/2 Bath home. MBR, MBath & 1/2 Bath Downstairs. Three very large BRs and a full bath up. Very large bonus Loft upstairs with open view to living room. Wood foyer in entry.
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Park Place
6 Oak Park Place, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Oak Park Place in Chatham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1 Steeple Run Way
1 Steeple Run Way, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2052 sqft
Enjoy Maintenance-Free Living at Southbridge - Savannah's Premier Golf & Spa Community! The floor plan offers very lofty ceilings, Great Room/Dining Room Combo, and the kitchen opens to the breakfast room.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
42 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
18 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
