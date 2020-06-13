Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, GA with balcony

135 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,

1 Unit Available
154 Carolina Cherry Court
154 Carolina Cherry Court, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2113 sqft
All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a huge bonus room. Laminate wood floors, fireplace and soaring ceilings. A spacious master suite with double vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub.

1 Unit Available
302 Governor Gwinett Way
302 Governor Gwinnett Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1926 sqft
302 Governor Gwinett Way Available 06/18/20 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Pooler, GA Convenient to I-95 - Astor Plan Townhome Master situated on the main level, a walk in closet, and a 36" Garden Tub/Shower Combo as standard.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
18 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.

1 Unit Available
28 Lake Shore Boulevard
28 Lake Shore Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2354 sqft
28 Lake Shore Blvd. Pt.

1 Unit Available
62 Winter Lake Circle
62 Winter Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1335 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Spring Lake. Two tone paint color throughout townhome. Open floor plan, propane gas fireplace, kitchen overlooks dining rm/living room.

1 Unit Available
118 Orkney Road
118 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 118 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch

1 Unit Available
233 Bellflower Circle
233 Bellflower Cir, Effingham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1955 sqft
HOME IS FOR SALE OR LEASE -- AVAILABLE FOR TENANT TO MOVE IN ON JUNE 1, 2020 -- FOR PURCHASE INFORMATION SEE MLS LISTING #219418

1 Unit Available
10 Bushwood Drive
10 Bushwood Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2450 sqft
Spacious, 3 Story home ready for move in. Formal Living & Dining Spaces, Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area over looking the Family Room with Fireplace all on the main level.

1 Unit Available
136 Pampas Drive
136 Pampas Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1483 sqft
136 Pampas Drive Rent – $1595 FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar

1 Unit Available
206 Cromer Road
206 Cromer St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1415 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Cromer Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
111 Quarterhorse Drive
111 Quarterhorse Drive, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1403 sqft
South Effingham School District! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with attached two car garage. Freshly painted, tile & grout newly cleaned and sealed, and pressure washed. Carpet in bedrooms with tile in great room, kitchen and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
114 Orkney Road
114 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 114 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bloomingdale, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bloomingdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

