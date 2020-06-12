/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wright, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1850 Norwood Court
1850 Norwood Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, ENERGY EFFICIENT, UTILITY ROOM, OPEN FLOORPLAN, LOTS OF LIGHT.IST FLOOR HAS PATIO, 2ND FLOOR HAS BALCONY. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. Available Jun 5
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
895 Silverwood Court
895 Silverwood, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, FOYER, AND BOTH BATHROOMS. VERY LARGE INTERIOR UTILITY ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. DOWNSTAIRS UNITS HAVE NICE PATIO AREA. MUST SEE! NO PETS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
927 TRAY DRIVE
927 Tray Drive, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
927 TRAY DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4939527)
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
205 Classic Ct.
205 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1154 sqft
205 Classic Ct. Available 07/03/20 205 Classic Court - SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN. LARGE UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER DRYER CONNECTION. BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM/KITCHEN COMBINATION. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.
1 of 19
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Kenwod
1 Unit Available
940 Central Ave Unit 13
940 Central Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1180 sqft
Roomy two story townhouse with large living room with cozy brick fireplace. Both bedrooms have full bath. Split bedrooms (first and second floor). Wooden deck off first floor bedroom and fenced back yard. Available March, 28th!
Results within 5 miles of Wright
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Santa Rosa Island
1 Unit Available
216 Angler Avenue
216 Angler Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1230 sqft
GREAT UNIT AND LOCATION FOR THE BEACH. THE COMPLEX HAS A WELL KEPT POOL AREA FOR YOUR USE. BOTH OF THE BEDROOMS ARE ON THE SECOND FLOOR . THERE IS CERAMIC TILE IN THE UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS BATH. CERAMIC TILE ON THE BOTTOM FLOOR.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Mary Esther
1 Unit Available
29 E Lane Drive
29 Lane Drive, Mary Esther, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
AVAIL: 6/19. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
561 Florosa Ct.
561 Florosa Ct, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
561 Florosa Ct.
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2386 Placid Drive
2386 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Elliott's Point
1 Unit Available
159 Scottwood
159 Scottwood Dr SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
1104 sqft
159 Scottwood Available 07/17/20 159 Scottwood Drive - Townhouse located downtown, one bedroom updates and one bedroom downstairs. Central to bases, beaches, shopping, and more. No pets allowed, no smoking in the unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Elliott's Point
1 Unit Available
146 Alder Avenue SE
146 Alder Avenue Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1150 sqft
146 Alder Avenue SE Available 06/12/20 Townhome in Great Location! - This 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 story town home is near both bases, shopping, downtown, beaches and more. Freshly painted, new flooring and brand new fridge. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2797730)
Results within 10 miles of Wright
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Destin
160 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
206 Ann Circle
206 Ann Circle, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME. GREAT LOCATION IN DESTIN. All NEWER FLOORING. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Small fenced rear yard with pavers. Interior laundry room off the kitchen Interior utility room. Convenient to beaches and shopping.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL