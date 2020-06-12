Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

184 Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2589 Bella Vista Circle
2589 Bella Vista Cir, West Vero Corridor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for a Rental look no more Move in June! Brand New Home soon to be gated.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1783 Willows Square
1783 Willows Square, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1833 sqft
Top of the line upgrades and extras. Full front porch and back porch! Impact windows.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1815 77th Drive
1815 77th Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome snow birds. Enjoy relaxing sunsets over the pond. Well maintained end unit. Features stainless steel appliances, tiles floors,42inch cabinets, pantry and half bath on first floor. Both 2nd floor bedrooms are end suites. Laundry on 2nd floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1935 Tamara Trail
1935 Tamara Trail, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nicely updated kitchen and bathrooms, tile floors, covered parking and community pool. Washer/Dryer in unit. All utilities included. Close to shopping.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1606 Segovia Circle
1606 Segovia Circle, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Built 2019! 2 BR with Den (could be 3rd BR) / 2 BA, New Appliances, Quiet Impact Glass throughout, Volume Ceilings, Double Walk-In Closets in Master BR, NEST Programmable Thermostat, Laundry Room with New Maytag Washer and Dryer, New Window Shades.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7795 15th Lane
7795 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Huge 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Interior freshly painted. Will not last long. Close to Mall and beaches with quick access to I95. Sorry NO pets will be considered.

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7524 15th Street
7524 15th Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available off Season Mid April - December 2020. Highly desirable Pointe West 2BR + den w/ Futon for annual or seasonal rental - Sleeps 6 comfortably. This one has the large kitchen. Plantation shutters and mostly tile. Extra garage space, too!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9947 E Villa Cir
9947 East Villa Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Close to 95 & the Turnpike! Garage~Patio! - Townhome available for immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has over 1600 sq ft of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5679 Riverboat Circle
5679 Riverboat Circle SW, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing opportunity to rent, close to stores, banks and shopping areas, gated community with tropical landscape, screened in pool area and spacious open living and dining rooms. Room size approx. subject to error.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Vero Corridor, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Vero Corridor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

