2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
285 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Lealman, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5725 80TH STREET N
5725 80th Street North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1135 sqft
Available in 55 plus community of Five Towns! Two bedroom one and a half bath on first floor of Ivy building. Unit is spacious and has been updated. Patio out back to relax. Laundry facilities on second floor.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Terrace Park and Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
Results within 1 mile of West Lealman
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Furniture is optional. -Sorry no pets. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6301 58TH STREET N
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms. Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds. 1 Small pet welcome.
Results within 5 miles of West Lealman
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
5 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1092 sqft
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
53 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
49 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
25 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1199 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1142 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Last updated May 19 at 10:32pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
