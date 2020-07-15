/
9 Apartments for rent in Watertown, FL📍
116 SE WILLOW DR
116 Southeast Willow Drive, Watertown, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1194 sqft
Super nice home on oversized lot. Enjoy all the amenities that come with this 2/2 including clubhouse and activities, pool etc. Nice back porch, large 2 car garage. Must be 55# as this is a retirement community.
168 SE BECKY TERRACE
168 Southeast Becky Terrace, Watertown, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
960 sqft
Retirement living at its best. must be 55+ NO smokers, or pets,HOA dues @$35., lawn care @$50.00 and community sewer@$44.09= $129.09 is included in the lease amount
190 SE ADKINSON GLEN
190 Southeast Atkinson Glen, Watertown, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1946 sqft
THIS HIDDEN GEM IS ON THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN AND IS A 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH WITH 1946 SQ. FEET A LARGE SCREENED IN FRONT PORCH THAT FACES A HEAVILY WOODED REVIEN. WATER SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown
163 SE Plant St. # 101
163 Southeast Plant Street, Columbia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
925 sqft
2/1 Duplex Lake City FL - Left Side of Duplex with New Flooring, Fresh paint and Rent Ready Now, this a brick duplex just off HWY 90 and Price Creek Rd on Plant Street. Open living/kitchen space, with a 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
449 SE MONROE ST
449 SE Monroe St, Lake City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2020 sqft
open concept 3/2, totally redone. New A/C, fresh paint, flooring, windows, baths, kitchen..must see
551 SE PLANT
551 Southeast Plant Street, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Brand new site build home on half an acre, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with all brand new appliances. Great location in town near the local college or for travel to Jacksonville.
Results within 5 miles of Watertown
Windsong
2580 SW Windsong Cir, Lake City, FL
1 Bedroom
$613
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Windsong Apartments Boastful living, modest price! Windsong Apartments offers a selection of affordable one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Lake City, FL adorned with amenities that guarantee high comfort and convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Watertown
349 NW PARK DRIVE
349 NW Park Dr, Columbia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
QUIET/CLEAN/CONVENIENT - WEST SIDE MOBILE HOME IN PARK COMMUNITY READY FOR NEW TENANT
204 SW Beyond Court
204 Southwest Beyond Court, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1404 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Watertown area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watertown from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Lake City, Starke, and Oakleaf Plantation.