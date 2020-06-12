/
2 bedroom apartments
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Verona Walk, FL
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7450 EMILIA LN
7450 Emilia Lane, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
VERONA WALK Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 2 en suite Bath Capri Villa with Heated Pool, screened lanai and Lake view attached two car garage. Pet OK with approval.
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7219 Salerno CT
7219 Salerno Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches.
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
Results within 1 mile of Verona Walk
37 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1136 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9175 Celeste DR
9175 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Beautiful first floor condo with tranquil views of the pool and lush wooded area! Recent updates include fresh paint, granite kitchen counter tops, laminate flooring in main living area and bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Capistrano ST S
9102 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1501 sqft
Monthly or annual rental. Resort-Style living at it's best.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8519 Chase Preserve DR
8519 Chase Preserve Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1827 sqft
BOOKED FOR 2021!! Lely Resort rental in Chase Preserve! Players Club Available! Charming attached villa with golf course views! Well maintained and Turnkey furnished.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 5 miles of Verona Walk
$
Sabal Bay
143 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1200 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9022 Michael CIR SE
9022 Michael Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1247 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms second floor condominium located in the lovely Lely Resort community of Sunstone, is comfortably decorated in a fun Southwestern theme.
1 Unit Available
2972 Kings Lake BLVD
2972 Kings Lake Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2972 Kings Lake BLVD in Collier County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9113 Prima Way #101
9113 Prima Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2463 sqft
2/2+den Coach Home with lake view corner unit - Immaculate 2 BR/2BA plus Den 1st Floor Taylor Woodrow Spacious, Custom Designed Coach Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in Prestigious Treviso Bay Now Available for Annual or Seasonal Rental.
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401
190 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
954 sqft
190 Pebble Beach Blvd.
1 Unit Available
3685 Amberly Circle D-105
3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1115 sqft
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club.
1 Unit Available
3635 Boca Ciega DR
3635 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Beautiful remodeled turnkey condo in Lakewood (East Naples) just 7 minutes to 5th Ave South! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan with glassed lanai which currently serves as a den.
