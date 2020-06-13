Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Tice, FL with balcony

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Tice
1 Unit Available
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
Results within 5 miles of Tice
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
216 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forum
9 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
48 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
16250 Bay Pointe BLVD
16250 Bay Pointe Boulevard, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute end-unit villa In Bay Pointe Yacht and Racquet Club. Sturdy roll-down shutters on screened porch, front porch open for barbequing. Community clubhouse, pool, exercise room, tennis courts and boat slips Freshly painted and cleaned.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2104 W First ST
2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
11740 Bramble Cove DR
11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Beautiful Furnished home!! Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3010 Meandering WAY
3010 Meandering Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful furnished rental. 3/2 Condo located in Idlewild Development within the Verandah. Nice open floor plan, custom mirror, plantation shutters AND SLIDER TRANSPARENT SHUTTERS ON THE LANAI.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
8073 Pacific Beach DR
8073 Pacific Beach Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
This fantastic Townhouse has it all in one of the areas newer & most affordable communities. Conveniently located close to supermarket, The Forum, I-75 & airport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
2875 Palm Beach BLVD
2875 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
**off season rental Available until December 2020**Vacation in this boater friendly gated river district community that offers river frontage and gulf access. Free boat slip & secure dry storage are included in rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
15350 Moonraker CT
15350 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
15464 Admiralty CIR
15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4270 Avian AVE
4270 Avian Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well maintained furnished move in ready, 3BR villa with two-car garage large granite kitchen including breakfast bar and pantry fully ready for you to just come and stay.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodford Park
1 Unit Available
1533 Hough ST
1533 Hough St, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Downtown living at its finest right across from the Famous Burroughs home. Walk to all the action of our beautiful historic ft myers. Something for everyone with fine dining, casual dining, coffee shops, theatre, boat marina,library.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
2885 Palm Beach BLVD
2885 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
**off season rental available until Dec 2020**Rent in this boater friendly gated River District Community that offers river frontage, free boat slip & secure dry storage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
2515 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
$500.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! This newly remodeled property is move in ready immediately. Great location in Down Town Fort Myers. 900 square feet of living space, community pool and laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2797 1st ST
2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom/two bath 8th floor unit in Beau Rivage will not be available for long. Located in the Downtown Fort Myers River District, Beau Rivage boasts upscale amenities including a community pool, spa, fitness center, theater and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
10339 Whispering Palms DR
10339 Whispering Palms Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderful carriage home condo with 2 bedrooms plus den, and 2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, maple kitchen cabinets, and Corian countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tice, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tice renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

