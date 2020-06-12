/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204
10126 Villagio Palms Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1495 sqft
Here's your chance! Stunning luxury coach home at Villagio! This top floor unit offers a spacious 2 bedroom plus den/loft, 2 bath floorplan - PERFECT FOR PRIVACY! You'll love the large master suite with his/her closets, his/her vanities, and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10731 Mirasol Dr 405
10731 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1974 sqft
Don't miss out on this fully furnished gem! Enjoy the conveniences of a Turnkey property in a perfect location overlooking the Miromar Lakes 700+ acre lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
20700 Persimmon PL
20700 Persimmon Place, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
19168 Miami BLVD
19168 Miami Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated villa here with fresh paint throughout the entire unit, vaulted ceilings, tiled main living areas, new carpet in both bedrooms, split bed floor plan, fans/lights in all rooms, and a nice sized covered lanai and large backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10343 Via Romano CT
10343 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
Miromar Lakes is truly one of the finest and has been masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water and features white sandy beaches with cabanas. Enjoy boating, fishing & skiing or a casual lunch at the Blue Water Beach Grill.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
19615 Marinus ST
19615 Marinus Street, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2160 sqft
A fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath with den 1st first condo is now available for rent. Serene lake views, walk to San Marino amenities, offers 2 clubhouses, gym pool spa and grills.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10001 St Moritz DR
10001 St Moritz Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2050 sqft
Beautiful and pristine single family pool home in the #1 Award Winning Community in U.S.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10368 Porto Romano DR
10368 Porto Romano Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
1786 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 baths pool with a pool and spa is available for rent April 1, 2020 also available for 2021.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10035 Valiant CT
10035 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1654 sqft
This lovely lake front condo in the #1 community in the USA is available for a seasonal rental for December 2018 & January 2019. Enjoy the serene view, open floor plan 2 bedrooms + den and 2 baths
1 of 33
Last updated November 5 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
20170 Estero Gardens CIR
20170 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
This Villagio unit is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with almost 1500 sq. ft. Garage on ground level. Living area all on one floor on second level. Beautiful kitchen counters with bar area. Master suite has his and her closet and spacious en suite.
Results within 5 miles of Three Oaks
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
16 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
40 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1079 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Similar Pages
Three Oaks 2 BedroomsThree Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThree Oaks 3 BedroomsThree Oaks Apartments with Garage
Three Oaks Apartments with GymThree Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThree Oaks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThree Oaks Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL