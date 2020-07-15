/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sugarmill Woods, FL
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
6781 W. Oak Park Blvd
6781 West Oak Park Boulevard, Sugarmill Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Adorable spacious villa in Sugarmill Woods. This home is bright with windows and neutral colors throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Sliders from nook lead to the peaceful wooded views. ***Lawn & Water Care Included.
Results within 5 miles of Sugarmill Woods
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5270 W Meadow Street
5270 West Meadow Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
924 sqft
- This is a nice 2/2 mobile home situated in the Green Acres subdivision & sits on a half an acre with a completely fenced in yard! The home features a carport, screened in back porch, front porch, (not screened), washer/dryer, dishwasher &
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
Results within 10 miles of Sugarmill Woods
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
29 S. Salisbury Terrace
29 South Salisbury Terrace, Lecanto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2875 sqft
29 S. Salisbury Terrace Available 07/20/20 2/2/2 Ranch Style Home in Lecanto on Acreage - Very nice 2/2/2 ranch style home in Lecanto sharing 5 acres.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3538 S Belgrave Drive
3538 South Belgrave Drive, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
ROYAL OAKS VILLA * 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage * Absolutely beautiful! * Wood laminate flooring through out * New paint, new appliances * Large living and dining rooms, plus an eat in kitchen! * 2nd bath has tub/shower combo * Master bedroom has
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
810 E Gilchrist Court
810 East Gilchrist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Charming Greenbriar 2 townhouse with 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that comes with a car port. Beautiful tile on the first floor, newer carpet in the large master suite and guest bedroom. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with stainless appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
9314 French Quarters Circle
9314 French Quarters Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath spacious home with Den. Plenty of sunlight. Screened porch off back of house. Located in Glen Lakes - a gated community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
11499 West Bayshore Drive - 108
11499 West Bayshore Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL | Quiet Community includes a heated community pool and tennis courts. Group events, Boat dock, Launch and Beach within a few miles. Lots of local places to put your Kayak in and explore the rivers, see the manatees.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5322 E. Old Stump Ct
5322 East Old Stump Court, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
Charming 2/2 Mobile in Inverness!!!! - This open floor plan leaves lots of room to personalize. Enjoy your coffee on the open front deck while listening to the rain on the metal roof. Spacious yard with mature trees.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
52 Sj Kellner Boulevard
52 Sj Kellner Blvd, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1,5 bath home , one car garage with screened pool located in a great section of Beverly Hills. Monthly rent is $1400.00 includes monthly pool service. Tenant to hook up all utilities into their name. No Pets No Smoking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3738 S. Apopka Ave.
3738 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1129 sqft
3738 S. Apopka Ave. Available 07/24/20 Huge & Adorable 2+/2/1 Near Downtown Inverness!!! - CURRENT TENANTS, CALL FOR VIEWING APPT.
