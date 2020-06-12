/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
127 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
St James City
1 Unit Available
3121 Binnacle LN
3121 Binnacle Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
St James City
1 Unit Available
3724 Dewberry LN
3724 Dewberry Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Inquire for current availability & rates. Book your SW Florida get-a-way now! Get ready to enjoy your time in the warm sunshine boating, fishing, relaxing in tropical paradise.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
St James City
1 Unit Available
3085 York RD
3085 York Road, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Pine Island Vacation Getaway, cute as a button 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in St. James City, waterfront gulf access home minutes by boat to great fishing and beautiful beaches. Come enjoy our Island. Available off season call for rates.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5938 Cove ST
5938 Cove Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Two bedroom 2 bath pool home in St. James City for rent. Beautiful location adjacent to county park with small beach and kayak launch area. Heated pool, large screen lanai to enjoy the outdoors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
Results within 5 miles of St. James City
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1516 SW 50th ST
1516 Southwest 50th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
PERFECT SW Cape Coral location - 2/2 CORNER END-UNIT Condo Just minutes to both Cape Harbour & Tarpon Point Marina, and easy access to the bridges. Not to mention plenty of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and more.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1521 SW 47th TER
1521 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wonderful waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo available May-Nov for $1100 per month. Dec 2020-April 2021 for $2300. Great area of Cape Coral close to shopping & Cape Harbour.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1514 SW 50th ST
1514 Southwest 50th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3RD FLOOR UNIT in desirable Community of Porta Vista. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath unit available now. This unit has an open floor plan that is nicely furnished. The community is gated with a beautiful community pool and community center.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5781 Cape Harbour DR
5781 Cape Harbour Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
**AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2020**If you have been looking for that perfect seasonal rental you have just found it! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit is pure perfection.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Middle Gulf Drive
1 Unit Available
Sanibel Beach Club
626 Nerita Street, Sanibel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ENJOY A WEEK ON A BEAUTIFUL ISLAND This condo is located on beautiful Sanibel Island at the Sanibel Beach Club and is available the week of July 18-25, 2020. First come first serve.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 10 miles of St. James City
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Similar Pages
St. James City 2 BedroomsSt. James City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. James City 3 BedroomsSt. James City Apartments with Balcony
St. James City Apartments with ParkingSt. James City Apartments with PoolSt. James City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FL