Apartment List
/
FL
/
south gate ridge
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

59 Apartments for rent in South Gate Ridge, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Gate Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3698 COUNTRY PLACE BOULEVARD
3698 Country Place Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1887 sqft
Brand new landscaping sets the scene as you approach this freshly painted, move-in ready home, accented by limestone-washed stone on the front elevation, and set on 1/3 acre lot.
Results within 1 mile of South Gate Ridge
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of South Gate Ridge
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
15 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
52 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
14 Units Available
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1246 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including a pool area with a sundeck and walking trail. Unit features vinyl wood flooring and stackable washer and dryers. Located close to I-75 and Fruitville Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
$
48 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8
1030 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 Available 08/22/20 Annual unfurnished, 2/2 ground floor condo down Sarasota in gated community - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor, end unit condo in the gated community of Villagio.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. When sitting on your lanai you are overlooking the garden and pond, not a parking lot! Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring.

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
7492 Botanica Parkway - 1
7492 Botanica Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1798 sqft
This gorgeous 1st floor home has 1800 sq ft, 2 bed, 2 bath + office and a 2 car garage. It is located in the beautiful gated, maintenance free Provence Gardens at Palmer Ranch. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Oaks
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
5399 sqft
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS
888 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1288 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2BR/2Bath Condo in one of downtown Sarasota’s best waterfront locations at Condo on the Bay! Enjoy amazing views of the Ringling Bridge, Sarasota Bay, and the City Lights of Sarasota from this 9th floor

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE
1325 South Portofino Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1139 sqft
Swim in the Surf at the Siesta Key Beach, #1 coveted beach in the US. This meticulously maintained and newly custom renovated 2 bdrm 2 bath. 1139 SF Sarasota condo, would fulfill expectations of the most discerning tenant.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Rd
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223
1677 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1077 sqft
CHARMING PELICAN COVE - Newly updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the resort community of Pelican Cove.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Gate Ridge, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Gate Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

South Gate Ridge 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSouth Gate Ridge 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Gate Ridge Apartments with Balconies
South Gate Ridge Apartments with GaragesSouth Gate Ridge Apartments with ParkingSouth Gate Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
South Gate Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Gate Ridge Furnished ApartmentsSouth Gate Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Plant City, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FL
Bardmoor, FLSarasota Springs, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLBee Ridge, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Suncoast Technical CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg