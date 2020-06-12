/
2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Brooksville, FL
South Brooksville
1 Unit Available
182 A Street
182 A Street, South Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
- 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit. Will consider section 8 Voucher! (RLNE4300196)
Results within 1 mile of South Brooksville
Verified
2 Units Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
1 Unit Available
301 Union Street
301 Union St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside VillasDowntown Brooksvilles New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous
Results within 5 miles of South Brooksville
Verified
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1000 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 Unit Available
7110 Barclay Avenue
7110 Barclay Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
927 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Villa with community pool. Walking distance to convenient store.. Close to all other shopping.
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
8054 Mission Street
8054 Mission Street, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1058 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 55+ and No Pets please. Annual Rental in the Adult Community of Brookridge in Brooksville, FL. Super Cute with 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms as well as an Enclosed Porch and a Screen-enclosed Porch for your enjoyment.
Results within 10 miles of South Brooksville
1 Unit Available
3562 Ligonier Rd
3562 Ligonier Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
Welcome yourself into this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage pool home! Located in Spring Hill, FL.
1 Unit Available
7462 Pinehurst Drive
7462 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7462 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9352 Bay Drive
9352 Bay Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9352 Bay Drive in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
7527 Landmark Drive
7527 Landmark Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Pack your bags and move in! Welcome Home! Beautifully maintained home has new flooring, bathrooms cabinets, kitchen, hot water heater, and offers a screened/covered lanai. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking
1 Unit Available
30480 PARK RIDGE DRIVE
30480 Park Ridge Drive, Hernando County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1411 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath with family room, completely furnished, 1 car attached garage, screened room, just bring your toothbrush and PJ's! Well maintained home, close to I-75.
1 Unit Available
6430 River Run Boulevard
6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1363 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa.
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, Including Electric.
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
