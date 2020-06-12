/
3 bedroom apartments
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5400 N Ocean Blvd
5400 North Ocean Boulevard, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1790 sqft
Direct oceanfront on the sand. Rare opportunity to live directly on the sand without being in a high rise. Two story oceanfront townhome with stunning ocean views.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
6 Winnebago Rd
6 Winnebago Road, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
LEASE OR LEASE-PURCHASE a gorgeous home in Exclusive and Gated Sea Ranch Lakes! Unique mid-century modern home designed by Dan Duckham.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Ranch Lakes
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1357 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.
Santa Barbara Shores
2773 SE 14 ST
2773 Southeast 14th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Waterfront with Dock near Intracoastal - Property Id: 89581 3-2 Waterfront with Dock Furnished $3500 a month Annually Call for seaonal rates Chris 954-816-0987 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.
Landings
2860 NE 55th Pl
2860 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1955 sqft
This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on a low traffic Cul-de-Sac and features 85' of waterfront overlooking the Dolphin Cove.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.
Santa Barbara Shores
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.
Landings
5570 NE 31st Ave
5570 Northeast 31st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
2764 sqft
LOCATED IN THE DESIREABLE AREA OF THE LANDING'S,FORT LAUDERDALE.
Santa Barbara Shores
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
3100 NE 47th Ct
3100 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2427 sqft
STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED INTERCOASTAL CONDO! $200,000 in renovations w/ high-end materials, partial furniture, and appliances. Beautiful heated pool on the water & dockage is available for boats up to 50'.
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE
4319 Trade Winds Avenue West, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2513 sqft
Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.
283 S Imperial Ln
283 Imperial Ln, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1985 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM - beautiful single family home - 3 bed rooms - 2 full bath and 1/2, fully renovated - 5 MINUTES WALK TO THE BEACH - SHOPPING - ENTERTAINMENT -
Bay Colony
20 N Compass Dr
20 North Compass Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Spectacular waterfront estate in coveted Bay Colony, a guard gated community with 24-hour security. 100’ of dual dockage (100’ behind the home and 100’ across the street) with spectacular long water views, no fixed bridges and ocean access.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5450 N Ocean Blvd
5450 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Looking to Experience the BEST Ocean Living Experience. This boutique townhouse is steps from the sand and awaits your arrival. Rarely available, this 3BD Townhouse is literally 20 steps to the beach and within a gated, seaside community.
1751 S Ocean Blvd
1751 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1136 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath off season rental that includes all utilities and fully furnished. POSSIBLY ANNUAL LEASE ALSO 3rd floor with peaks of the ocean and access to two pools and direct access to the ocean.
Landings
2820 NE 52nd St
2820 Northeast 52nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1884 sqft
Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8.
Landings
5750 Bayview Dr
5750 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1602 sqft
Bayview Beauty located in the prestigious subdivision of The Landings. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home sits on a corner lot between US1 and the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale.
Landings
3120 NE 55th Ct
3120 Northeast 55th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
BEAUTIFUL MODERN HOME WITH AN AMAZING ADJACENT VIEW OF THE CANAL...COMPLETELY FURNISHED. DEEP WATER CANAL WITH 105 FEET OF WATERFRONT. CUSTOM MODERN KITCHEN CABINETS WITH MIELE APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS.
240 Imperial Ln
240 Imperial Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft.
Beach
1395 S Ocean Blvd
1395 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1961 sqft
VACANT UNIT IN EXCELLENT "MOVE IN" CONDITION! 2007 CONSTRUCTION. THIS IS LIKE LIVING IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE CONVENIENCES OF A CONDO! AQUAMARINE TOWER IS A BOUTIQUE BUILDING WITH ONLY 32 UNITS! 3BED/2BATH TRIPLE CORNER CONDO.
