165 Apartments for rent in River Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

River Park
1 Unit Available
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL

River Park
1 Unit Available
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

1 Unit Available
1561 SE Sutton Street
1561 Southeast Sutton Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1848 sqft
Relax or entertain on the huge screened porch at the back of this roomy 3/2/2 on a quiet dead end street. Nicely updated and upgraded bathrooms along with Stainless appliances in the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
374 SE Husted Terrace N
374 Southeast Husted Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower.

1 Unit Available
368 SE Husted Terrace
368 SE Husted Ter, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower.

1 Unit Available
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished

1 Unit Available
118 SW Ray - 1
118 Southwest Ray Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1711 sqft
2/2 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions W/D and additional laundry room Single family home that contains 900 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 Unit Available
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1597 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
825 SW Nichols Terrace
825 Southwest Nichols Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1245 SW Malaga Avenue
1245 Southwest Malaga Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2138 sqft
Enjoy this BRAND NEW 4/4/2 spacious house that's immaculately appointed! Granite and stainless Kitchen with totally modern bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
3226 SW Ronlea Place
3226 Southwest Ronlea Place, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
This 3/2/1 home in Parks Edge is close to everything and has just had new paint and new appliances (not shown) new kitchen cabinets and baths have been redone. Come see how comfy the owner has made this one!

1 Unit Available
1211 SW Wellington Avenue
1211 Southwest Wellington Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1770 sqft
Annual rental! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home. with large open floor plan, large kitchen, washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Close to shopping, I95 and Turnpike

The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8362 Mulligan Circle
8362 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1761 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with water and golf views. Very close to the beautiful community pool and playground. Guarded gated community with 3 golf courses, club house,tennis, restaurants and fast access to I-95.

1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.

1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)

1 Unit Available
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.

1 Unit Available
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.

1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in River Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for River Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

