2 bed 2 bath apartments
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL
Sunrise Village Condo
6850 N Highway 1
6850 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
This is a beautiful riverfront unit. Gorgeous views of the river from the living room and master bedroom. Complex offers community pool and tennis court. Pest control and water is included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John
The Meadows East
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.
5610 Sisson Road
5610 Sisson Road, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Nice 1/2 duplex with great yard and plenty of space. Two bedrooms, two baths with one car garage. Tenant to maintain water system.
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.
Merritt Court Townhomes
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
Shepards Park Acres
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.
2467 S Washington Avenue
2467 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come and stay in this nice, fully furnished condo on the water. Walking distance to shopping and eating and movie theater. Gorgeous view of the Space Center and all the launches that are planned for this year.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1890 Knox McRae Drive
1890 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
This is a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom unit with full furnishings. This unit can be rented long term or short term. If rented less than 6 months there is 12% sales tax.
255 Spring Drive
255 Spring Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Summer Place! Perfect location, right next to 528 for a short ride to the beach! Community pool in the complex. Washer & Dryer with the unit.
3019 Sea Gate Circle
3019 Sea Gate Cir, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Nice duplex with two bedrooms, two baths and a one car garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets with tiled counter tops, tiled and laminate wood floors, updated bath vanities, painted in designer colors. Large lot with fenced yard and beautiful oak trees.
1706 University Lane
1706 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Well maintained 2/2 unit on the first floor with screened patio. Located near major highways, great access to the beaches, restaurants & Disney.
Rose Hill Estates
95 Lucas Road
95 Lucas Road, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex located right off Courtenay Parkway. Tile throughout, New cabinets and baseboards installed in 2018. Lots of cabinet space! Plenty of space in the big eat in kitchen. Duplex has a Washer and Dryer hookup inside unit.
Colonial Heights
560 Concord Avenue
560 Concord Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. Newer paint/carpet throughout, Dining/living combo area in addition to family room. Master bath has walk in shower and larger closet space.
Space Coast Gardens
771 Lunar Lake Circle
771 Lunar Lake Circle, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Very nice unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Unit has a back covered patio to enjoy the Florida sunshine, washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room for your convenience, tile throughout.
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.
Sabal Lake Estates
2450 Delys Street
2450 Delys Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated home on cul de sac. Tile throughout: no carpet. Newer kitchen appliances. Bathrooms updated with new tile. Newer energy efficient air conditioner for lower electric bills. Open lay out with split plan.
Tennis Village
1736 S Park Avenue
1736 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse is light and bright with a nice kitchen with a lot of counter space, newer stainless steel appliances & barge disposal.
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community.
1720 Murrell Road
1720 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
Beautiful updated unit located in the heart of Rockledge. Spacious bedrooms, new kitchen, flooring and appliances. Owner may consider a small pet. Minutes to shopping, Space Center, Port Canaveral and Beaches.
3077 Sea Gate Circle
3077 Sea Gate Cir, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1044 sqft
Attention SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Nasa workers relocating to the area. Don't miss this spectacular rental.
1005 Knox Mc Rae Drive
1005 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Look no further! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Titusville. This 2nd story unit has an open floor flan with a great view from the balcony. Recently updated. Hurricane impact window, water heater, flooring, and fans.
