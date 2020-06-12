/
2 bedroom apartments
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Richey, FL
Miguel Place
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
The Townhomes By The Gulf At Sand Pebble
8302 AQUILA STREET
8302 Aquila Street, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1439 sqft
AMAZING, WATERFRONT TOWNHOME, WITH PRIVATE DOCK & EASY ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO. REMODELED KITCHEN (IKEA CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS). ALL NEW APPLIANCES (DARK GRAY STAINLESS).
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.
Results within 1 mile of Port Richey
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Town of New Port Richey
6925 Julia Ct 6925
6925 Julia Ct, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
UPDATED TILE - 2 bedroom with W/D Connections - Property Id: 129867 Call us today to lock in your 2 bedroom villa at Julia Court W/D connections! All tile flooring, unit 6925 is ready NOW CALL TODAY 727-300-9881 The Julia Court Cottages is a
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.
Holiday Hill
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
Embassy Hills
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
Gulf Coast Estates
7138 Oelsner St
7138 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1168 sqft
A Charming Bungalow beautifully decorated! This gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features tile flooring throughout the home, spacious rooms, and a separate dining area off the kitchen. Spacious back room for storage.
Jasmine Hills
6615 Crossbow Ln
6615 Crossbow Lane, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1082 sqft
Call Ken Welch at 727-642-5860 for more information. This adorable two-bedroom two bath home offers spacious bedrooms, a large dining/living area room with a pass-through window from the kitchen. There is a tiled lanai off the living room.
Jasmin Acres
7366 ROYAL PALM DRIVE
7366 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
744 sqft
ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features terrazzo floors throughout the home, no carpet! The kitchen features neutral tones and includes the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a breakfast bar.
Town of New Port Richey
6911 Julia Court 6911
6911 Julia Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedroom with W/D connection - NEW PORT RICHEY - Property Id: 129877 Call today for more info - only $50 total application fee to apply! 727-300-9881 The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just
Results within 5 miles of Port Richey
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Richey Lakes
7851 Bolam Avenue
7851 Bolam Avenue, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
7851 Bolam Avenue Available 07/01/20 For Rent - 2 BR/1 BA Single Family Home - In the Richey Lakes neighborhood of New Port Richey, this home is a must see! Plenty of room outside to keep your boat or other toys! Enclosed lanai at the rear of the
Beacon Woods Village
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
Coventry
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Regency Park
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.
Lakewood Villas
6715 Parkside Dr.
6715 Parkside Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
6715 Parkside Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2/1.5 Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Connections - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Hookups. Private Fence.
Jasmine Trails
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
Colonial Manor
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
