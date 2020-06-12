/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Breeze Park, FL
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 Unit Available
165 NE Buoy Way
165 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath offered fully furnished as an annual rental. Fantastic amenities and walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach and a 5 minute drive to area beaches. Enjoy a piece of Key West in Jensen Beach..
1 Unit Available
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Breeze Park
1 Unit Available
1971 NE Collins Circle NE
1971 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
Spacious, well-maintained 2/2 townhouse. and living room have glass sliding doors leading out to the patio.located in Savannas Club features 13 condo buildings situated in the active town of Jensen Beach.
1 Unit Available
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Breeze Park
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 Unit Available
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903
10044 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1197 sqft
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903 Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850992)
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.
1 Unit Available
9960 S Ocean Drive
9960 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Discover this beachfront Miramar II condo rental available for a 3 month minimum seasonal rental. Fully furnished and move in ready. Great amenities include pool, clubhouse, sauna, tennis and beach walk over. No pets No Motorcycles No RV/Trucks.
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.
1 Unit Available
443 SE Fini Drive
443 Southeast Fini Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Super cute and clean two, but possible three bedroom half duplex. No carpet, super clean home with fenced yard and large backyard shed/ workshop. The back den could be a third bedroom with its own bathroom.
1 Unit Available
3721 NW Mediterranean Lane
3721 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor upstairs unit has newer wood laminate flooring, walk in closet and nice screened in balcony. The 1 car garage is right next to the entrance of the apartment.
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2758 SE Birmingham Drive
2758 SE Birmingham Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE THIS 2/2.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY BACKS UP TO THE PRESERVES. WATER AND CABLE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
1 Unit Available
4680 NE Sandpebble Trace
4680 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1032 sqft
Available immediately for an annual rental! Direct wide river views! Fully furnished and freshly painted. Screened porch offers gorgeous sunsets. Sandpebble has pool, clubhouse, beach access, tennis and more....
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term or annual rental.
1 Unit Available
391 NE Plantation Road
391 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1450 sqft
Steps to the beach. Views of Golf Course and Lakes. Beautifully decorated. 2BR/2BA Beachwalk in community of IRP. 2nd floor unit with oversize glass/screen lanai. Fully furnished and stocked w/kitchen supplies, linens and accessories.
