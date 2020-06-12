/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
61 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Weeki Wachee, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9123 Alexandria Dr.
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8353 Sherman Cir
8353 Sherman Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2277 sqft
Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Heather
1 Unit Available
7488 Allen Drive
7488 Allen Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1769 sqft
Golf Course Community. Remodeled 3/2/2 Home located in The Heather. Home has Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Tile & carpet. Nice Lanai to enjoy the landscaped backyard. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located to stores & medical.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Results within 1 mile of North Weeki Wachee
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Highlands
1 Unit Available
11139 LOMITA WREN RD.
11139 Lomita Wren Road, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 LOMITA - Property Id: 298244 Half acre; Living Area:1455 sq. ft; Total Area - 2084 sq. Ft. Master Bedroom -13x13.5; Bedroom #2 &3 -11x10.5; Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Screened Florida room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
1 of 30
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.
1 of 63
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
Results within 5 miles of North Weeki Wachee
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3099 Deltona Blvd.
3099 Deltona Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in great location. Split plan, newly renovated, fresh paint, ceramic tile throughout, laundry hookup, huge bonus room, fenced back yard. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13176 Siam Drive
13176 Siam Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5032 Teather Street
5032 Teather Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1549 sqft
5032 Teather Street - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Home features bright & open floor plan with Great Room, Eat in Kitchen and Indoor Laundry Sorry, this property does not allow pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831289)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14446 Sterling Run
14446 Sterling Run, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
14446 Sterling Run Available 07/07/20 14446 Sterling Run - An amazing opportunity in the Desirable Gated Golf Community of Silver-thorn. This Villa Boast over 1500 sq ft of living space, a split floor plan with a spacious lanai.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5346 Tanner Road
5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
5444 Firethorn Point Available 07/10/20 Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13060 Hanley Drive
13060 Hanley Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
13060 Hanley Drive - Charming 3,2,2 Home Features split plan with a great room, indoor laundry room, dining area with an open porch and spacious yard. Close to many amenities. Pets require prior owner approval. (RLNE4847879)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5137 Chamber Court
5137 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5063 Chamber Court
5063 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1613 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
12295 Linden Drive
12295 Linden Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1396 sqft
**Price just reduced!**This spacious home is a MUST see. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1396 sq. ft. of living area.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10487 Monarch Street
10487 Monarch Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1684 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with enclose lanai. Fireplace will not be use by tenant. Always verify school zoning with the school system. Only one small pet (10 pound or less) with $250 non-refundable fee. Max 2 adults with 2 kids.
Similar Pages
North Weeki Wachee 3 BedroomsNorth Weeki Wachee Apartments with GarageNorth Weeki Wachee Apartments with Parking
North Weeki Wachee Apartments with PoolNorth Weeki Wachee Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Weeki Wachee Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL