Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
516 SE 33rd ST
516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent!  Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2746 Winona DR
2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $895 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50) & landscaping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodford Park
1 Unit Available
1609 Poinsettia AVE
1609 Poinsettia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown delight~ Just minutes to all the action in Historic River District, no need to drive to restaurants, shops, library, bars, theatre, marina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1538 High ST
1538 High Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Fully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath with old Florida charm. Wood floors, big yard, quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, Bus line, etc. Within walking distance to Downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4901 Victoria DR
4901 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
CAPE CORAL WATERFRONT Complex: Enjoy the soothing sounds and enticing feel of living on the water.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
320 SW 3rd ST
320 Southwest 3rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This is the BEST Condo Complex on a Fresh Water lake in the Cape. This 3BR, 2BA, 1 Car Garage unit with a Boat Slip, has a Beautiful southern exposure looking down Kennedy lake. This is the largest fresh water group of lakes & canals in the Cape.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1220 SE 46th ST
1220 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY! 46 Dockside in Downtown Cape Coral is the place you will call HOME! This TWO BEDROOM & DEN is in fantastic condition. SECOND FLOOR CONDO is complete with a carport for your vehicle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4790 S Cleveland AVE
4790 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
801 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOM IN A QUIET LOCATION, 2 BATHROOM CONDO,WOOD FLOORS, OVERLOOKING ONE OF THE TWO POOLS, GATED COMMUNITY, WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF SHOPPING AND DINNING. NO SMOKING, NO PETS!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1614 Cornwallis PKY
1614 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2086 sqft
NEW, AMAZING, EXTREMELY WELL LOCATED Signature Home with a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom house in Cape Coral, Fl. This home is located in a waterfront community This state-of-the-art home is built only with the finest finishes & craftsmanship.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1248 SE 7th St #110
1248 SE 7th St, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
Just Listed, POOL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
639 SE 13th Ave #116
639 SE 13th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
JUST REDUCED AND READY TO BECOME YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LARGER END UNIT WITH ALL NEW UPDATES!!!! BRAND NEW: FLOORING, POPULAR GREY PAINT, LG UNIT WITH LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW MASTER BATHROOM TILES, SCREENED LANI OVERLOOKING WATER, POOL,

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT
10020 Magnolia Pointe, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2536 sqft
Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe.
Results within 10 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lochmoor Waterway Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

