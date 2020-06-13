/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
190 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1086 BRADBERRY DRIVE
1086 Bradberry Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1806 sqft
One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, screened lanai, all major kitchen appliances, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 88
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE
745 Shakett Creek Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,475
4498 sqft
Breathtaking views of Intracoastal Waterway from this Key West Style custom home situated in the gated boating community of Shakett Creek Pointe. Fish, Kayak, or paddleboard all from your backyard! This 3-bedroom 3.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
324 MATISSE CIRCLE S
324 Matisse Circle South, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1567 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020....WONDERFUL HOME IN SORRENTO EAST! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO JETTY BEACH. SPARKLING CAGED SOLAR HEATED POOL WITH COVERED LANAI WITH TABLE AND CHAIRS FOR OUTDOOR DINING, LOUNGE CHAIRS FOR RELAXING.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2484 sqft
Residence at the coveted Blackburn Harbor condominiums waterfront community. This high end unit has expansive wrap around covered balcony for you to enjoy the endless water views and amazing sunsets. This residence offers under building garage.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Matland St in Nokomis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3434 CASEY KEY ROAD
3434 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2753 sqft
Fabulous Gulf to Bay property on beautiful Casey Key, one of the most unusual keys on the West Coast of Florida. Immaculately kept three bedroom home with a dock on the bayside of Casey Key. Cabana across the street overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3203 CASEY KEY ROAD
3203 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1467 sqft
Get away to the privacy of the Casey Key beach, and an unusual artist's retreat nestled right on the sand dunes. Master suite is on the second floor with views south down the beach and direct across the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2910 CASEY KEY ROAD
2910 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
24 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Hidden Bay Dr
232 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
Annual Lease- Hidden Bay - Osprey/Sarasota, Fl - Property Id: 255333 3 Bed/3 Bath (3) third floor corner end unit condo in Hidden Bay,Osprey/Sarasota area.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
205 Cipriani Way
205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2135 sqft
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April) Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July) New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
937 Orinoco West
937 West Orinoco Avenue, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, FL 34285. What a Beautiful space! And, a Beautiful Lake View. The modern furnishings provide comfort and relaxation.
