2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
215 RUBENS DRIVE
215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1290 sqft
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
309 SHORE T ROAD
309 Shore T Road, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1192 sqft
VACATION HOME JUST HALF MILE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND DINING! Enjoy waterfront dining, or go to the beach, swim, kayak, paddle-board or rent boats all withing a half mile! Come back home and swim in the pool, take a bike down the famous legacy trail or
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1238 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3708 SANDSPUR LANE
3708 Sandspur Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
928 sqft
Cute "Seagrape Cottage" available for a relaxing stay on Casey Key. Nestled in the center of the key just steps away from a private beach easement for solitude on the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
239 WOODLAND DRIVE
239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1325 sqft
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
1255 TARPON CENTER DRIVE
1255 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
867 sqft
On the Gulf of Mexico, check out this Seasonal Rental, beautiful Island of Venice Condo on the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy views of the Gulf and the Bay from your 6th floor lanai in this 2 bed 2 bath condo. Completely remodeled in 2019.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
525 PARKDALE
525 Parkdale Mews, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island.
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Matland Street
703 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1068 sqft
Come see this delightful home in Nokomis Great opportunity to lease a 2 bedroom home, minutes from the beach, such a great location. Straight away you will notice how big the lot is for this home, huge backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD
3521 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
59 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Edgewood
1 Unit Available
928 Myrtle Avenue
928 Myrtle Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
2021 Season Availability - Seasonal Venice Cottage Two Bedroom, One bath, Convenient location to all of Venice Amenities. - 2021 Season Availability January, February, March: $3,000/mo - 3 month minimum (April 2021 not available).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County
317 Sorrento Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Farms
1 Unit Available
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103
740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pelican Pointe
1 Unit Available
629 Back Nine Drive
629 Back Nine Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
2021 Season Available: Jan, Feb March, April $3200/month- Pelican Point Villa! - 2021 Season available for 3 month bookings ($3,200/mo) 2020 Off Season $1600/mo Now Available as Annual Furnished $1500/mon (PLUS UTILITIES) Darling Two bedroom Two
