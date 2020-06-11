/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Inverness Highlands South, FL
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness Highlands South
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2040 Mooring Drive
2040 South Mooring Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
772 sqft
* INVERNESS TSALA GARDENS WATER FRONT (With Water) * Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with carport * Fully Furnished * Screened Porch * Fireplace * Dock * Conveniently located near Hwy 44 * Close to down town Inverness *
Results within 10 miles of Inverness Highlands South
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7959 E Stump Lane
7959 East Stump Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
* 2 bedroom, 2 bath * Very well maintained and perfectly clean* Open floor plan * New Windows * Newer AC * Washer and Dryer * Water Front! * 85ft of water access with brand new sea wall * Water fountain water feature * Huge enclosed front porch *
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
219 S Davis Street
219 South Davis Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1184 sqft
ONG TERM RENTAL - NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single car garage house is located in Beverly Hills just minutes from the local park, library and the shopping centers.
1 of 22
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
836 W Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLLakeland, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Temple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLInverness, FLCitrus Hills, FLPine Ridge, FLSugarmill Woods, FLBeverly Hills, FLHomosassa Springs, FL