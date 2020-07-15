Apartment List
/
FL
/
indian harbour beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Indian Harbour Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indian Harbour Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier ... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Yuma Drive
320 Yuma Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1433 sqft
Amazing beachside 1987 DiPrima built home with tropical landscaped, fenced yard. HOME BUILT IN 1987 AND kitchen remodeled with gorgeous cabinets and granite countertops. All tiled or wood floors. Split plan. Hurricane panels, new roof, newer AC.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Harbour Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 PM
$
24 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 12:14 PM
21 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 3 at 03:00 PM
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Palmetto Avenue
513 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1723 sqft
A doll house in Historic Melbourne! Enjoy Atlantic beaches, golf, fishing, boating, shopping, art & theater.

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hedges
2108 Oak St
2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
- Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Putnam Park
2536 Carmel Road
2536 Carmel Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Remodeled beachside home only steps to the ocean. Charming home has been freshly painted and it is light and bright with all new blinds. Kitchen has granite counter tops brand new kitchen appliances and has tile floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Lansing Ridge
2012 Sierra Street
2012 Sierra Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2024 sqft
The perfect floor plan does exist! A formal living & dining room greet you from the front door, creating the perfect ambient space for privacy.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1570 Pineapple Avenue
1570 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Charming & loaded with character...

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Lakes
3456 Hoofprint Drive
3456 Hoofprint Drive, Brevard County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2539 sqft
Available immediately. Freshly painted 5/2.5/2 home on a preserve in the gated community of Deer Lakes. The owner is looking for non-smokers with good credit.
Results within 10 miles of Indian Harbour Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 PM
15 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:26 PM
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
15 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
34 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58 PM
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Indian Harbour Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indian Harbour Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Indian Harbour Beach 1 BedroomsIndian Harbour Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Harbour Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Harbour Beach 3 BedroomsIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with Balcony
Indian Harbour Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with GymIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with ParkingIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Harbour Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerIndian Harbour Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndian Harbour Beach Furnished ApartmentsIndian Harbour Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Florida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College