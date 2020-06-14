Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Results within 5 miles of Highland City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:35pm
Country Club Estates
0 Unit Available
703 Fairway Ave (Unit 7)
703 Fairway Ave, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida Spanish Style Home - Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
7016 CASCADES COURT
7016 Cascades Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2261 sqft
Beautiful, single-family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eaglebrooke, a gated golf course community. After you enter the house, you will see a formal living and dining room with lovely maple wood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Horney
1 Unit Available
826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD
826 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
WALK TO LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH. Historic area, adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home plus a detached 264 sq feet studio. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear with all the modern updates.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
814 S WHISPER WOODS DRIVE
814 Whisper Woods Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3875 sqft
WELCOME HOME - this spectacular 4 bedroom 4 bath Pool home is meticulous! Featuring gleaming hard wood floors, gas fireplace a wonderful pool/patio area with outdoor kitchen, along with a very large game room for family fun.
Results within 10 miles of Highland City
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2327 MARJORIE ROAD
2327 Marjorie Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
832 sqft
**************PLEASE READ*************IMPORTANT***************** THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. IT WILL NOT BE VACATED UNTIL JUNE 30TH. TOURS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL AFTER THE HOME HAS BEEN VACATED.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Carpenters Crest
1 Unit Available
222 Carpenters Way, #3
222 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very charming 2 bedroom 1.15 bathroom townhome located in North Lakeland near US 98 and I-4 close to shopping, restaurants and also easy access to Tampa and Orlando. This two-story home has new elegant wood flooring and ceramic tile in the wet areas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2540 LADOGA DRIVE
2540 Ladoga Drive, Lakeland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2412 sqft
Beautiful lakefront 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Bridgewater! TONS of community amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier and more! Home features volume

1 of 1

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
Paul A Diggs
1 Unit Available
413 W 9TH STREET
413 West 9th Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
This 2/1 brick home features the latest upgrades and fixtures throughout from modern tile flooring to granite countertops, fenced in yard with gate, this house is a must-see gem, Style you can afford, Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Highland City, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

