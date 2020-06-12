/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Results within 5 miles of Highland City
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Southwest Lakeland
12 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Edgewood
11 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
11 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE
314 Lake Harris Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
South Lakeland BRAND NEW Two-Story Duplex with Lake View. Completed in 2020 this home has two bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. The open kitchen and family have the latest designer finishes.
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Highland City
26 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1116 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Oakbridge
11 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
12 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
51 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
11 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1137 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
22 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Cir
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156 Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55.
1 Unit Available
689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E
689 Lake Howard Drive Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1091 sqft
Location, location location. Townhouse. - Property Id: 284376 Beautiful move in ready 2 story townhouse. Fifty five plus community. All new first floor flooring with vinyl travertine look kamubate. Stairlift included as well as all wall coverings.
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.
