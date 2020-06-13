/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 AM
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hernando Beach, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
3404 Minnow Creek Drive
3404 Minnow Creek Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
Amazing views, amazing home. SEASONAL RENTAL for at least 4 month term. Tastefully decorated with all the right Beach touches. The location is phenomenal, fascinating view of the waterfront and minutes to the gulf from the large dock.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4459 Flounder Drive
4459 Flounder Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
3589 Eagle Nest Drive
3589 Eagle Nest Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER July 15, 2020. Super Nice 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home that Sleeps 6. Stilt Home offers a spacious Kitchen, Formal Living Room & Family Room. Master suite has walk-in Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Double Beds.
Results within 5 miles of Hernando Beach
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
18503 Waydale Loop
18503 Waydale Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3099 Deltona Blvd.
3099 Deltona Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in great location. Split plan, newly renovated, fresh paint, ceramic tile throughout, laundry hookup, huge bonus room, fenced back yard. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8433 Lafitte Dr
8433 Lafitte Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath with private boat ramp access to gulf - Property Id: 294995 This is a 3 bedroom possible 4 it has a sunroom addition with 2 bath. It has a one car garage with a shed in backyard for additional storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
442 Briarwood St.
442 Briarwood Ln, Spring Hill, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 442 Briarwood St. in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Arlington Woods
1 Unit Available
18805 Green Park Rd
18805 Green Park Road, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.
1 of 63
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
1 of 9
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
310 Greendale Ct
310 Greendale Court, Spring Hill, FL
STUNNING 2524 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/ 3 Bath Home! WONDERFUL LOCATION ON A CUL DE SAC AND LAKE VIEW AND OVERSIZED LOT!!! UPGRADES GALORE, WITH A BEAUTIFUL WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, CARPET & TILE & OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6817 Richard Drive
6817 East Richard Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6300 Theodan Street
6300 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5241 Alpaca Drive
5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5518 Ramada Street
5518 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1-DEC 30, 2020. NEXT AVAILABLE MAY 2021. Vacation where the manatees play in the charming Weeki Wachee Gardens community.
1 of 1
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16103 Villa Drive
16103 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1508 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Hernando Beach
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Shadow Ridge
1 Unit Available
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1502 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5137 Chamber Court
5137 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Hernando Beach 2 BedroomsHernando Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHernando Beach 3 BedroomsHernando Beach Apartments with Balcony
Hernando Beach Apartments with GarageHernando Beach Apartments with ParkingHernando Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FL