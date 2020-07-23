Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

70 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harbour Heights, FL

2 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Unit B6
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Harbour Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
860 sqft
GROUND FLOOR. Annual, unfurnished rental. Cute, clean and quiet 2/2 condo in Punta Gorda with community pool and no rear neighbors.
Results within 1 mile of Harbour Heights

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26430 Rampart Blvd Unit 524
26430 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
894 sqft
- FairWay Villas 2/2 Seasonal Condo 2nd Floor Community Pool with beautiful view of the golf course, corner unit Available 09/25/19 Ann Loewe 941-456-6288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874254)

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1512 Rio De Janeiro Ave - 326 Unit 326
1512 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1265 sqft
1512 Rio DeJaneiro unit 326 - SEASONAL RENTAL Very nice upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, granite counters, tile floors, very close to pool area. Close to shopping, dining and interstate. Available January thru March. No pets. $2200.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26363 Guayaquil Dr.
26363 Guayaquil Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1841 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - "SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL". RENTED FROM JAN 1 TO APRIL 30 2021. AVAIALBLE FOR OFF SEASON RENT. Lovely home is Deep Creek - 2 bedroom 2 bath all tiled floor on a cul de sac. Updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
25225 RAMPART BOULEVARD
25225 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! ANNUAL - UNFURNISHED RENTAL - Enjoy Breathtaking Lake Views from this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Lakeshore Condominiums with screened in balcony. Fish off one of the many docks or lounge by the pool.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
25275 RAMPART BOULEVARD
25275 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
886 sqft
Cute 2 bed 2 bath Condo, features split floor plan with 2 bedroom and 2 bath large kithchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large dining and living combo with great lanai and view of the lake Close to shopping, hospitals and more.

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD
26338 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1078 sqft
Lake Rio Townhomes is a condominium community located in the deed-restricted golf community of Deep Creek in the city of Punta Gorda, Florida. Spacious two (2) Bedroom, 2 ½ Bathrooms approximately 1078 Sq.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26267 NORTHERN CROSS ROAD
26267 Northern Cross Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
891 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021!!1 OUT OF SEASON RATES $1200 A MONTH!!! OCCUPIED JULY 2020 & DECEMBER 2020 - Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom END unit- FIRST floor condo in Players Club.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26262 NADIR ROAD
26262 Nadir Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1017 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. Fully Furnished - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor condo, end unit at Golfer's View I, in the sought-after community of Deep Creek. Open floor plan with tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Harbour Heights
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
28 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
6 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1384 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25100 Sandhill Blvd J104
25100 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
859 sqft
25100 Sandhill Blvd. J104 - 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1st floor condo. Development amenities include community pool, bocci ball, freshly painted shuffleboard court, and tennis courts. Also a great place to walk.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25050 Sandhill Blvd 7B3
25050 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
859 sqft
Seasonal Unit - Seasonal unit --2/2 2nd floor condo - Ann Loewe 941-456-6288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795304)

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2
12227 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1460 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN LAKE SUZY - * SPACIOUS VILLA ON THE GOLF COUSE * 2-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE. * AROUND 4 MIN FROM I-75 * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: July 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) -

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
23465 HARBORVIEW ROAD
23465 Harborview Rd, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1275 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - Beautifully furnished and decorated Rolls Landing condominium 2 bedroom 2 bath, 4th floor. View and sound of fountain from lanai. Pool, tennis courts, boat docks.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4158 TAMIAMI TRAIL
4158 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
957 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in the 55+ community of Maria Manor in Port Charlotte. Condo Features laminate in the living room, carpet in bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms, interior laundry room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 13
3550 SHAWN STREET
3550 Shawn Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
988 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage single family home in Port Charlotte, FL. Upon entry is the living room that comes with Sofa and 2 recliner chairs, coffee table, end tables with lamps, Wall unit Hutch with flat screen television., tile flooring.

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE
12538 Southwest Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
871 sqft
Heron Pointe located in Lake Suzy, Florida that features cozy condos that are very reasonably priced.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD
25333 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Lovely one story Villa with a courtyard , Ceramic Tile throughout, Cathedral Ceilings with All appliances including Range, Refrigerator Microwave hood, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
628 TARPON WAY
628 Tarpon Way, Charlotte Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1248 sqft
Great Vacation Home away from Home!!! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Heart of Punta Gorda. All the comforts of Home.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
29171 Orva Drive
29171 Orva Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1507 sqft
Schedule your self guided showing today! Waterfront Access to Peace River! 2bd/2ba Single Family Home - 2bd/2ba one story single family home in a casual setting with easy access to Peace River.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Palm Ave
509 Palm Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights, FL

2 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

