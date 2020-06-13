Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1122 North St
1122 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located less than a 5 minute drive from all local schools this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute.

1 of 16

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1111 North Street
1111 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,430
2376 sqft
This 2-story home is spacious and sits on a secluded shady lot! Features include a formal living room and dining room, a large, eat-in kitchen, and an over-sized family room with a brick fireplace and built-in shelving.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
110 CITIZEN ST
110 Citizen Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home in historic Green Cove Springs.Fully renovated and ready for you and your family! Open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Green Cove Springs

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2024 sqft
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1251 FLOYD ST
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2052 sqft
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathroom, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-da-sac in desired Fleming Island.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2110 sqft
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2624 PHEASANT CT W
2624 Pheasant Court West, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1048 sqft
Nice 3/2 updated home, carpet throughout, baths tiled, white kitchen cabinets and laminate countertop, stone fireplace, sits on over 1/2 acre, includes fridge, dishwasher, stove, washer/dryer (As-is). Well and septic so no water/sewer bill.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
1904 Summit Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2750 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent this Black Creek at Eagle Harbor Sid Higginbotham home! Located on a cul-de-sac on a preserve lot. Three way split as well as second floor bedroom/bathroom or bonus room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1815 GREEN SPRINGS CIR
1815 Green Spring Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1460 sqft
Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Fleming Island community with pool, tennis, and playground. The equipped kitchen includes an eat-in area and breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
Results within 10 miles of Green Cove Springs
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
148 THORNLOE DR
148 Thornloe Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1689 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is located in desirable Durbin Crossing within walking distance to the premium amenity center and pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 $300 off first month's rent if moved in by 6/15. Rent is negotiable with an approved application.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1922 sqft
Welcome home to the exclusive community of Aberdeen In St. Johns county! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with just under 2,000 sq ft. Split floor plan all on one level. Master bedrooms is large and has connected master bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
560 Harrison Avenue
560 Harrison Avenue, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1899 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1800 Pineta Cove Drive
1800 Pineta Cove Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like a covered porch, making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2870 AFFIRMED CT
2870 Affirmed Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1337 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large fenced yard and sits on a Cul-de-sac, newer carpet and tile, Beautiful eat in kitchen with newercabinets, granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Green Cove Springs, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Green Cove Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

