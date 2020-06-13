/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
941 SUMMER SHADE LN
941 Summer Shade Lane, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2232 sqft
Beautiful Country Setting, 2 Acres Lawn Care Included in the rent. The first thing you notice when you drive up to this lovely home is the Long Front Porch just waiting for rocking chairs. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Copper Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
3285 Windmill Circle
3285 Windmill Circle, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1649 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home located off Pine Forest Road in Copper Forest Estates. NO PETS ALLOWED. Large backyard with patio and porch. Den with fireplace. Kitchen with space for table. Inside Laundry Room.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzalez
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Milestone
1 Unit Available
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Chemview Heights
1 Unit Available
701 BARKSDALE ST
701 Barksdale Street, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
874 sqft
Charming home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location right off 9 Mile Rd; close to lots of restaurants, West Florida Hospital, and the University of West Florida. New roof, fresh paint, new appliances, new tile floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzalez
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8630 MATCH ST
8630 Match Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH TWO BONUS ROOMS THAT USED TO BE THE CARPORT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6208 Sonoma Lane
6208 Sonoma Ln, Escambia County, FL
Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! - Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! The 1815 sq ft open floor plan has 9' ceilings throughout with tray ceilings and beautiful crown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8009 Beaver Cir
8009 Beaver Circle, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Coming soon! - COMING SOON! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Pensacola FL conveniently located close to Interstate 10, shopping and more! This home features a New Roof and much much more to come! Updated photos to come! Call Palm Island
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Arbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
3416 NATHERLY DR
3416 Natherly Dr, Escambia County, FL
4BR/2BA 1753 sq ft home with open floor plan. Living/Dining room luxury plank vinyl flooring and wood burning fireplace. New carpet to be installed in all bedrooms after current tenant's vacate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Floridian
1 Unit Available
6462 SARASOTA ST
6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2413 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9913 CALI LN
9913 Cali Ln, Escambia County, FL
*Available for lease, but still under construction. Construction on this home to be completed and ready for move in end of July. Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL CONSTRUCTION.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Highland Downs
1 Unit Available
11621 WAKEFIELD DR
11621 Wakefield Drive, Escambia County, FL
Beautiful home in popular N.E. area. Stunning fully equipped kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Fireplace. Screened patio as well as large deck with HotTub and Lanai. 2 car garage. A must see!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8931 BELLAWOOD CIR
8931 Bellawood Cir, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1682 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood off of 9 Mile Rd, this 3 bedroom home is sure to please. Nestled into a picturesque neighborhood complete with sidewalks and well manicured lawns, you'll be in love before you've even pulled up to the drive.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Keylan Cove
1 Unit Available
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.